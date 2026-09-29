Chicago Cubs Make Alex Bregman Move Before Wild Card Series vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs are in San Diego on Tuesday night as they begin a Wild Card best-of-three series with the Padres.

Chicago made the decision to send out left-hander Matthew Boyd as their Game 1 starter, while the Padres will be putting right-hander Michael King on the mound.

Ahead of the matchup. Cubs manager Craig Counsell revealed his lineup card, which has some notable movement from the usual Cubs order we see.

Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Move

One of the more notable changes that Counsell made came at the top of the order behind leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Usually, Seiya Suzuki has hit in the two-hole this season. However, Counsell has decided to move veteran infielder Alex Bregman up to the two spot while slotting him in as the designated hitter. Suzuki will hit cleanup, while Michael Busch will hit third and start at first base.

Here’s the full Cubs lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 9/29 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman DH M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez 3B C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS M. Boyd SP.”

Cubs 9/29 P. Crow-Armstrong CF

A. Bregman DH

M. Busch 1B

S. Suzuki RF

I. Happ LF

N. Hoerner 2B

P. Ramírez 3B

C. Kelly C

D. Swanson SS M. Boyd SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Bregman’s 2026 Season

It’s been another stellar year for Bregman, who’s in his 11th MLB season and first year as a member of the Cubs.

He’s appeared in 155 games and, across 602 at-bats, is hitting .265 with 92 runs, 161 hits, 28 home runs, and 93 RBIs, while slugging .464 with an .819 OPS.

While batting second in the order this year, however, Bregman is hitting just .212 in 42 appearances in that spot. He has a .332 on-base percentage and is slugging .321 in 165 at-bats, with 35 hits, four home runs, and 16 RBIs.