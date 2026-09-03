Chicago Cubs Make Pete Crow-Armstrong Announcement During Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs have dropped two of three games heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ahead of the matchup, however, the team announced exciting news regarding superstar outfielder and National League MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Cubs Make Crow-Armstrong Announcement

The Cubs announced on social media that Crow-Armstrong has officially been named the NL Player of the Month. He finished August batting .280 with 14 home runs, 28 RBIs, and a 1.069 OPS.

Crow-Armstrong shares monthly honors with Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals, who took home the American League award.

“Pretty valuable month, if you ask us,” the Cubs posted.

Cubs Fans React on Social Media

“And by the end of this month, he’ll be player of the year,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “One would say a Most Valuable month? Eh.”

Another fan commented, “It hasn’t been a good month for the team, boys. That’s all that matters. Let’s get it turned around here. Figure it out.”

“MVPETE,” another fan shared.

One more supporter pleaded, “I love you but please beat the Brewers I’m begging.”

Crow-Armstrong’s MVP Campaign

The NL MVP race has essentially come down to Crow-Armstrong and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

In his fourth season with the Cubs, PCA is batting .280 across 140 games and 539 at-bats. He has tallied an MLB-leading 102 runs to go along with 151 hits, 38 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases. He also leads the majors with a .568 slugging percentage, a .943 OPS, and an 8.4 WAR.

Cubs Right Now

Despite trimming their NL Central deficit earlier in August, the Cubs have fallen nine games behind the Brewers — putting the division title largely out of reach barring a miracle.

Nevertheless, Chicago remains in prime playoff position at 78-62, holding the second NL Wild Card spot behind the Philadelphia Phillies. If the season ended today, the Cubs would travel to Philadelphia for a best-of-three Wild Card series.