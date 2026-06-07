Chicago Cubs Manager Makes Honest Dansby Swanson Statement

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs played the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They won by a score of 3-2.

Dansby Swanson was not in the lineup, but he scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning.

CBS Sacramento wrote: “Michael Busch singled to right in the 10th inning, allowing automatic runner Dansby Swanson to advance from second and score on an error, and the Chicago Cubs edged the San Francisco Giants 3-2.”

Cubs Manager Makes Dansby Swanson Statement

Swanson has struggled in a big way this season.

Before Saturday’s game, manager Craig Counsell was asked about the 2021 World Series Champion (h/t Zach Sweet of MLB.com).

Counsell: “He’s healthy, and could be in there… Trying to get just a different look and a little break mentally… The things that he’s working on doing… We think are good things and the right things. We haven’t seen many signs of positive results from it, but let’s try to commit to a couple more days of good work.”

Swanson is in his fourth season with the Cubs.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .180 with 37 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 62 games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Counsell’s Comments

Here’s what people were saying:

@CubWin: “Bottom line is this is professional sports. If you’re not producing it’s the next guy up. You can’t be afraid to hurt someone’s feelings or play them because of their contract.”

@JohnScott841686: “He s going to have to hit 400 for an extended period just to get to his usual 240”

Brett_A_Taylor: “Finally. Just a reset, but necessary.”

@jayhaykid: “Dansby Swanson has been the worst qualified hitter in MLB since the start of May, whether by OPS (.437) or wRC+ (27).”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games at home).