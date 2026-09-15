Chicago Cubs May Have To Change Dansby Swanson Plan

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to clinch a series victory after winning by a score of 7-3 on Monday.

Cubs May Have To Change Swanson Plan

The Cubs continue to play without Dansby Swanson, as he has been out since August 16 with an injury.

Swanson is getting close to a return, as he was scheduled to appear in a Triple-A game on Tuesday night.

Iowa Cubs broadcaster Jason Kempf wrote: “As Dansby Swanson gets set to begin a rehab assignment with @IowaCubs tonight, it is worth noting that he has played in just 11 Triple-A games in his career. All of those came in 2017 with Gwinnett.”

However, the game has been rained out.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “With AAA Iowa’s game tonight getting rained out in Omaha & tomorrow’s also potentially impacted by rain, Cubs are figuring out plan for SS Dansby Swanson, who was supposed to play there today & Wed before rejoining Cubs Friday in Cincy. Possible he comes off IL w/no rehab games.”

MLB.com also wrote: “Planned rehab game with Triple-A Iowa was rained out Sept. 15. Slated to play for Iowa on Sept. 16 and remains on target to be activated for Sept. 18-20 series in Cincinnati.”

While the plan for Swanson to appear in two Triple-A games has been impacted by weather, the good news is that he is still supposed to return on September 18 (according to the site).

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

He had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 84-67 record in 151 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 40-35 in 75 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Braves, the Cubs will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.