Cubs Star Outfielder Criticized for Denying Babe Ruth’s Existence

Chicago Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong has raised eyebrows by fueling a bizarre Major League Baseball conspiracy. Despite early-season woes, the All-Star outfielder is currently one of the best players in baseball. In fact, he currently leads the league with an impressive 6.8 WAR. While he is performing well on the field, Crow-Armstrong is ruffling feathers off of it.

The Cubs star was recently a guest on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest. The conversation ended with the podcast host asking Crow-Armstrong to provide an “unpopular opinion” or “any conspiracy stuff.” Chicago’s star slugger thought for a second and then suggested that legendary New York Yankees Hall of Famer Babe Ruth may not have even existed.

“This is gonna be crazy,” Crow-Armstrong began, as reported by Awful Announcing. “Babe Ruth never existed is one that I like. I heard some pitcher with the Mariners…I think he did some podcast on Zoom when he was going down the rabbit hole with somebody about how Babe Ruth never existed.”

The Chicago Cubs superstar is referring to Tayler Saucedo’s previous comments on the situation. In a 2024 interview, the former Mariners pitcher floated the idea that Ruth “didn’t exist.” Saucedo essentially believed that because there was not a ton of available video 100 years ago, the Sultan of Swat most likely was not real. He also questioned a reported 500-foot home run by Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams in 1946.

Chicago Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Criticized on Social Media for Comments

Cavallari later pressed Crow-Armstrong on his stance regarding Ruth. The Chicago Cubs star doubled down on the assertion, though. “We always talk about how the game is evolving; people might as well have been like underhanding the ball to that guy,” continued Crow-Armstrong. “And he’s regarded still as one of the best players ever. Might as well dive further into it and be like, well, maybe he just never existed.”

It is safe to say that the outfielder’s remarks have not gone down well with baseball fans. Talkin’ Baseball posted the podcast clip to their social media account on August 3. As of publication, the video had over 750,000 views. Some responded to the clip by claiming that Crow-Armstrong was clearly joking. Others, however, have a different opinion on the matter.

“This may be the single dumbest theory I have ever heard in my life,” wrote one fan. “Maybe athletes don’t need to be interviewed so much,” replied another.

Chicago is Relying on Crow-Armstrong to Lead the Team to Glory

Despite his questionable opinions, the Chicago Cubs will need Crow-Armstrong to lead them into the postseason come fall. At the moment, Chicago is 5 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs, however, sit atop the wild card race. They recently added Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, and Braxton Garrett to their pitching staff ahead of the trade deadline.

Crow-Armstrong currently leads the Cubs in runs, hits, home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, OBP, and slugging in 2026. The outfielder is widely viewed as a realistic N.L. MVP candidate alongside Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.