Chicago Cubs Playoff Seeding Implications for Doubleheader Against Red Sox

The Chicago Cubs clinched their spot in the 2026 MLB Playoffs on Thursday night with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. It’s the second straight season Chicago will appear in the Postseason after a four year draught dating back to 2021.

Thursday’s 2-1 win over Miami had other historical implications as Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first Chicago Cub to become part of the 40-40 club for having over 40 home runs and 40 steals in the same season.

With PCA leading the way atop an already strong lineup, the Cubs look primed to make a run this October. But, with three games remaining in the regular season, there is still work to do for Chicago to put itself in a better position come next week.

Cubs Battling for Home-Field Advantage

The Cubs are now in Boston to take on the Red Sox in their final series of the season. With a Nor’Easter expected to hit the Northeast this weekend, Boston pushed up the first two games to Friday for a doubleheader.

Although the Cubs have locked in their spot in the Postseason, these final three games are hugely important for them. As of Friday morning, the Cubs sit in the second Wild Card spot, one game behind the San Diego Padres. If they finish in the same spot, Chicago will have to hit the road to travel to San Diego for the Wild Card series. Having home field is a huge advantage in the MLB playoffs, so Chicago will certainly push to take at least two-of-three in Boston this weekend.

They’ll also need some help. The Padres are currently one game above Chicago, and also have three games left to play.

The Cubs have a couple of things going for them, however. Boston is already locked into the No. 2 Wild Card spot, meaning they have nothing to play for and will likely be conservative as far as pushing their star players.

Conversely, the Padres are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who need three wins to make the playoffs. The Diamondbacks will be pulling out all the stops to win this weekend, giving San Diego a tough task.

The Cubs don’t need to overtake the Padres in the standings; if they finish with the same record, Chicago will get home field advantage, as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over San Diego.

Bregman Returns to Cubs Lineup Friday

The Cubs will be getting a reinforcement back on Friday, as Alex Bregman will return to the lineup after missing a week with a freak facial injury. Last Sunday, Bregman was struck by a foul ball while standing on deck in Cincinnati. He avoided any serious injuries and will be batting third for the Cubs first game Friday in Boston.

It’s also a big game for Bregman as he will be returning to Boston for the first time since he left the Red Sox in free agency this past offseason. Bregman spent one season with Boston, though he missed substantial time with various lower-body injuries.