Chicago Cubs Prospect Leading Triple-A In Home Runs

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs have the day off ahead of a series with the Houston Astros that starts on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago Cubs Prospect Leading AAA In Home Runs

One positive thing for the Cubs right now is that Kevin Alcántara is having a strong season in Triple-A.

He is batting .245 with 38 hits, 15 home runs, 32 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in 40 games.

His 15 home runs are tied for the lead in Triple-A.

Social Media Reacts To Alcántara’s Season

Here’s what people have been saying about Alcántara:

@DownontheFarm8 (on May 20): “Kevin Alcantara needs to be on a plane to Chicago; that lineup needs a spark.”

Jason Kempf (on May 20): “Another opposite field hit for Alcantara as he pummels a slider into the bleachers. 20-game on base streak for The Jaguar.”

@CookedByJaguar (on May 20): “Kevin Alcantara is currently on a 19-game on-base streak! Stats over that span: .265/.364/.506 (.870 OPS) 6 HR 15 RBI 13 R 29.4% K% (26.4% LA, not bad for a guy with allegedly massive K issues) 11.7% BB% (11.6% LA)”

@LouisAnalysis (on May 18): “You have to wonder where Kevin Alcantara will eventually end up. He has 14 HR in 38 AAA games, is still just 23 years old and puts up elite EV90 (108.2 MPH), Barrel% (21.1%) and doesn’t even pull his fly balls. Feels like a trade piece for the Cubs every year.”

Iowa Cubs (on April 14): “MAKE IT A MULTI HOME RUN GAME FOR KEVIN ALCANTARA! HIS THREE-RUN BLAST MAKES IT 8-1 IOWA IN THE FIFTH! ”

Alcántara has spent part of two seasons playing in the MLB for the Cubs.

He is batting .238 with five hits, one RBI, three runs and one stolen base in 13 career MLB games.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 29-21 record in 50 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (but are 18-8 at home).