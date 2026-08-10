Chicago Cubs Released 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Nationals Series

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will get the day off following a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 10-2 victory on Sunday (and won two out of three in the series).

On Tuesday, the Cubs will resume action when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Cubs Released 25-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, news came out that the Cubs had released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Knoxville Smokies released RHP Koen Moreno.”

Moreno did not appear in a game for the Cubs at the MLB level.

He had been with their Double-A affiliate.

Looking At Moreno

Moreno was picked in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft (by the Cubs).

He has spent part of five seasons with the organization.

This season, the 25-year-old went 1-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 17 Single-A and Double-A games.

@TheWrigleyWire wrote (on February 2): “Cubs prospect Koen Moreno looked sharp in the AFL after missing most of 2025 with injury: 14 IP | 3.86 ERA | 1.21 WHIP 29.5 K% | 11.5 BB% | 40.7 Whiff% Low to mid 90s fastball, nasty changeup with heavy HB, and nearly 7 feet of extension.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 69-50 record in 119 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-26 in 60 games on the road).

Following three games with the Nationals, the Cubs will return home to host Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Currently, they are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Looking At The Nationals

As for the Nationals, they come into their series with the Cubs as the third-place team in the National League East with a 59-61 record in 120 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 33-27 in 60 games on the road).