Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki Predicted to Join Philadelphia Phillies

With MLB free agency approaching, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki may move to the Philadelphia Phillies according to recent predictions. However, the Cubs should still have a decent chance of retaining him as well. That being said, the Cubs have outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara waiting in the wings to take over in an everyday role. The Cubs could decide to keep Ian Happ over Suzuki in this offseason.

The Philadelphia Phillies moved Bryce Harper to their outfield once they acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. Prior, they were playing Harper at first base. As current first baseman Alec Bohm also going into free agency, the Phillies could get Suzuki for their outfield, which would be a defensive upgrade over Harper.

The other factor that will make Suzuki appealing on the free agent market is his ability as a right-handed bat. There’s a lack of right-handed hitting across all of baseball. Suzuki and Randy Arozarena appear to be the best right-handed options available in free agency. Both should receive a significant salary raise next year.

Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies Could Battle Over Seiya Suzuki

The Chicago Cubs signed Suzuki to a five year $85 million contract in 2022 after the Hiroshima Toyo Carps posted his availability for free agency. Through 659 MLB games, he bats .269/.351/.473 with 111 home runs thus far in his career. He also has 39 total stolen bases as well, but he is not known as a proficient baserunner.

Suzuki has also made some quiet strides in his defensive ability. Through his first four years, the glove was a liability in Suzuki’s game, but this season he now grades out as an average fielder. The Phillies rank in the middle of the pack defensively while the Cubs rank the highest in the MLB. Adding Suzuki would help Philadelphia’s outfield tremendously while also adding an impact bat.

The Phillies currently play Brandon Marsh, Justin Crawford, and Harper in their outfield. Offseason acquisition underwent season ending shoulder surgery in June, and he was disappointing at the plate even prior to that. Adding Suzuki would help give a proven option to Philadelphia’s outfield.

Seiya Suzuki One of the Most Underrated Cubs in Recent Memory

The Chicago Cubs have some difficult decisions regarding their outfield this offseason. Both Suzuki and Happ have been excellent for the Cubs throughout their career especially offensively. In all likelihood, they will probably keep one, but keeping both will be difficult. With Alcantara roadblocked so far in his career, perhaps the Cubs will finally want to see what he can provide in a full season in the Majors. He has nothing left to prove in the minor leagues unless the Cubs have already determined his future role. If the organization gives both Happ and Suzuki commitments, that would also make sense, but another team could also offer more than what the Cubs can afford.