Chicago Cubs Sign 26-Year-Old Infielder Immediately After White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs took two of three games against the Chicago White Sox but lost 3-0 Wednesday afternoon in the series finale.

Not long after the game ended, the Cubs announced a notable roster move. With star shortstop Dansby Swanson on the IL with an oblique injury and no clear timeline for his return, Chicago claimed a veteran infielder off waivers.

Cubs Sign Gabriel Arias

Chicago claimed 26-year-old infielder Gabriel Arias off waivers roughly 24 hours after the New York Mets designated him for assignment.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs transferred right-handed reliever Phil Maton to the 60-day IL.

“The Cubs claimed INF Gabriel Arias off waivers from the Mets,” the Cubs announced on social media. “In a corresponding move, the Cubs transferred RHP Phil Maton to the 60-Day injured list.”

The Cubs claimed INF Gabriel Arias off waivers from the Mets. In a corresponding move, the Cubs transferred RHP Phil Maton to the 60-Day injured list. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2026

Arias’ MLB Career

Arias made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians, the team he spent the most time with throughout his career.

Cleveland designated him for assignment before he recently signed with the Mets, who then DFA’d him again after he continued to struggle at the plate. However, Arias brings plenty of MLB experience and gives the Cubs some much-needed infield depth with Swanson sidelined.

This season, he’s batting .235 with 31 hits, five home runs, 11 RBIs and four stolen bases across 132 at-bats. Arias is also slugging .371 with a .645 OPS.

Throughout his career, he’s a .218 hitter with 235 hits, 30 home runs, 117 runs and 111 RBIs across 1,079 at-bats and 364 games.

Arias will likely step into a platoon role as the Cubs sit at 74-54 overall. Chicago is attempting to climb back into the NL Central race, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by 5.0 games while still holding the top Wild Card spot in the National League.