Chicago Cubs Sign Pitcher To $3.1 Million Deal Before Twins Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins will open up a series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off an 8-4 win over the Reds (in Cincinnati) on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Sign Pitcher To $3.1 Million Deal

Earlier this week, the Cubs selected Cade Townsend in the 1st round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Cubs wrote (on July 11): “The #Cubs select RHP Cade Townsend of the University of Mississippi with the 23rd overall pick of the #MLBDraft.”

It’s now been announced that Townsend has been signed by the Cubs.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline wrote: “1st-rder Cade Townsend signs w/ @Cubs for $3.1 million (slot 23 value = $3,947,600). @OleMissBB RHP, 94-97 mph fastball w/carry, VG feel to spin power curveball & slider, feel for a cutter & changeup too. Immediately becomes best pitching prospect in system.”

Social Media On Townsend

Here’s what people have been saying about Townsend:

Jacob Zanolla: “Looks like the Cubs saved $800K on the Townsend draft pick”

Greg Zumach: “Cade Townsend was widely viewed as a top 30 player in this class and clearly the Cubs felt he was a great organizational fit. To get him for nearly $900k in savings is impressive and allowed them to take chances later and bring in overslot players, especially Dylan Blomker.”

@CHC_DataDrive: “First Cubs draft $ I’ve seen. Expected Townsend to be full slot, not $800k under.”

Vinnie Duber: “Cubs announce they’ve agreed to terms with five of their draft picks, including first-rounder Cade Townsend, a righty pitcher out of Ole Miss who they took at No. 23 overall.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into their series with the Twins as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 27-19 in 46 games at home).

Currently, the Cubs are 5.0 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Following the Twins, they will remain at home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.