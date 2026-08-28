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Chicago Cubs Suddenly Cut 35-Year-Old Pitcher During Red Series

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San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Hoby Milner #41 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs began their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon after dropping their previous series to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago entered Friday with a 76-58 record.In the middle of Friday’s game against Cincinnati, the Cubs made a notable move involving their bullpen.

Cubs Cut 35-Year-Old Pitcher

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Cubs designated left-handed reliever Hoby Milner for assignment, cutting him from their 40-man roster.

“Hoby Milner has been designated for assignment by the Cubs, per source,” Feinsand posted on X.

Milner will now enter the waiver process, giving teams around the league an opportunity to claim him. The Cubs could also trade him during that period.

If Milner clears waivers, he will likely elect free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors. His MLB service time gives him the ability to choose free agency and sign with another team.

Milner’s 2026 Season

Milner is currently on the 15-day IL, and his removal from the 40-man roster opens a spot for Chicago to potentially make another move in the coming days.

In his 10th MLB season, Milner was playing on a one-year, $3.75 million deal. He made 38 appearances and posted a solid 3.53 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 35.2 innings.

Milner has spent the most time with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played for four seasons. He has also had stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

Over his MLB career, Milner has posted a 14-9 record while primarily working out of the bullpen. He owns a 3.80 career ERA across 377.0 innings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Suddenly Cut 35-Year-Old Pitcher During Red Series

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