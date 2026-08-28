Chicago Cubs Suddenly Cut 35-Year-Old Pitcher During Red Series

The Chicago Cubs began their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon after dropping their previous series to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago entered Friday with a 76-58 record.In the middle of Friday’s game against Cincinnati, the Cubs made a notable move involving their bullpen.

Cubs Cut 35-Year-Old Pitcher

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Cubs designated left-handed reliever Hoby Milner for assignment, cutting him from their 40-man roster.

“Hoby Milner has been designated for assignment by the Cubs, per source,” Feinsand posted on X.

Hoby Milner has been designated for assignment by the Cubs, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 28, 2026

Milner will now enter the waiver process, giving teams around the league an opportunity to claim him. The Cubs could also trade him during that period.

If Milner clears waivers, he will likely elect free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors. His MLB service time gives him the ability to choose free agency and sign with another team.

Milner’s 2026 Season

Milner is currently on the 15-day IL, and his removal from the 40-man roster opens a spot for Chicago to potentially make another move in the coming days.

In his 10th MLB season, Milner was playing on a one-year, $3.75 million deal. He made 38 appearances and posted a solid 3.53 ERA with 18 strikeouts across 35.2 innings.

Milner has spent the most time with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played for four seasons. He has also had stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

Over his MLB career, Milner has posted a 14-9 record while primarily working out of the bullpen. He owns a 3.80 career ERA across 377.0 innings.