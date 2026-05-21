Cubs Predicted to Swing Trade for Marlins $56M Star Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs have had some real struggles as of late, as they are on a five-game losing streak. The Cubs have also lost eight out of their last 10 games, so things are not going the greatest for them right now.

Although the Cubs have been going through a slump, they are still in pretty good shape. At the time of this writing, the Cubs are sporting a 29-21 record and are third in the National League Central. With this and the Cubs going cold right now, it would not be surprising if they look to add to their roster between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

One of the Cubs’ biggest needs right now is another star pitcher in their rotation. Because of this, the Cubs are now being predicted to land a deal for one of baseball’s top trade candidates at this point in the season.

Cubs Predicted to Swing Trade for Marlins Star Pitcher Sandy Alcantara

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer made some predictions for the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. The Cubs landed one of the biggest ones from the column, as Rymer predicted that they would end up being the team that lands Miami Marlins star pitcher Sandy Alcantara this season.

“The Padres and Chicago Cubs are succeeding in spite of threadbare rotations so far. And even though they’ve fallen behind in the AL East, the Blue Jays can rightfully see a big rotation addition as their potential salvation. Prediction: Traded to Cubs,” Rymer wrote about Alcantara.

With the Cubs needing another star in their pitching rotation, it would make all the sense in the world if they pursued Alcantara this season. There is no question that he would provide their rotation with a major boost if acquired, as he is one of baseball’s best pitchers when he is on his game. The fact that he is a previous NL Cy Young Award winner shows this.

Alcantara has appeared in 10 games so far this season with the Marlins, where he has a 3-2 record, a 3.53 ERA, and 45 strikeouts. With numbers like these, Alcantara would have a major pickup for the front half of the Cubs’ rotation if acquired. Due to this, the Cubs should strongly consider making a real push for Alcantara this campaign as they look to be true contenders.

Cubs Should Be Looking to Make a Splash This Season

Whether it’s trading for Alcantara or another star pitcher, it is clear that the Cubs should be looking to make a big trade this season. The Cubs have a very strong roster, but it is clear that they should be looking to boost their pitching rotation. Their current struggles only demonstrate this further.

Due to this, the Cubs are going to be a team to watch very closely as we get closer to the trade deadline. It will be fascinating to see what kind of moves they make this campaign, but it would be great for them if they ended up being the lucky team to win the Alcantara sweepstakes.