Cubs $80 Million Star Named ‘Under-The-Radar’ Trade Candidate

The Chicago Cubs have won three of their last four games and could be in the process of hoisting themselves up from the bottom of the NL Central standings. If their winning ways of late do not continue through the rest of July, though, don’t be surprised if the Cubs cut their losses and look to trade star Cody Bellinger.

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian identified Bellinger as an “under-the-radar” player to watch ahead of the MLB’s fast-approaching trade deadline on July 30. The 28-year-old won the NL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023 with the Cubs and signed a three-year, $80 million contract in the offseason, but Chicago could turn him into a valuable trade asset instead if the team isn’t able to recapture its early fire from April.

“Let’s see what happens with the Cubs,” Kurkjian said during July 7’s segment on ESPN. “The Cubs have been fading here, offensively haven’t been very good. Cody Bellinger could really help a lot of teams down the stretch. But the Cubs can’t give up on this season, either, as long as they have a chance at the wild card.”

Bellinger is one of the best offensive weapons the Cubs have, slashing .266/.326/.411 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs on the season and leading the club with 81 hits. If the Cubs decided to put him on the market, he would likely become one of the most popular names and could entice any club looking to bolster its offense down the final stretch.

Cody Bellinger: Trade Deadline ‘A Little Different’ in 2024

Bellinger has been through this song and dance before with the Cubs at the deadline. He heard his name mentioned frequently in rumors leading up to the 2023 deadline only for the Cubs to catch fire and become buyers instead in a fruitless attempt to make the playoffs. And just like he did last year, Bellinger plans to drown out the noise and ignore the rumors over the next few weeks to avoid letting it affect him.

But this time around, Bellinger also admits things feel different with the Cubs.

“Feels like it’s a little different this year,” Bellinger said recently, via The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma. “But just like last year, I’m definitely not going to think about it. Like everything, it’s a distraction [from] what you need to accomplish. I won’t think about it. Just take it day by day.”

Bellinger could mean “different” in the sense that the Cubs are looking less competitive than they had looked around the same time in 2023. In that case, a trade starts to seem likely if they decide to have a sale and give up on their hopes of capturing the wild card.

Or Bellinger could mean “different” in regards to his contract. He is under contract for the next two seasons, but he also has player opt-out clauses available in both 2024 and 2025. According to Sharma, “there is a belief that the money could be a big roadblock for many teams” in terms of considering a trade.

If the Cubs would have to kick in more money or settle for a diminished return, it might not be worth trading away Bellinger — even if they do become sellers at the deadline.

Yankees, Rangers Scouting Cubs Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cubs still have a little time to turn things around and convince themselves of their ability to make the playoffs this year. If they start making it obvious they intend to sell at the deadline, though, expect the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers to call first.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Patrick Mooney, both clubs have “had a noticeable scouting presence around” the Cubs in recent weeks. They could be there for Bellinger, or they could be interested in other potential trade chips on the Cubs’ roster, such as Jameson Taillon and Nico Hoerner. Either way, it’s notable.

The Yankees might be the most popular potential trade partner for Bellinger. They had an interest in him ahead of the 2023 trade deadline and need a first baseman with Anthony Rizzo out with a forearm fracture until mid-to-late August. Bellinger currently plays center field for the Cubs, but he can play first base, too, giving him versatility.

For now, though, all the league can do is watch and wait for the Cubs.