Cubs’ Craig Counsell Provides Concerning Ben Brown Injury Update

The Chicago Cubs received concerning news regarding starting pitcher Ben Brown’s recent designation to the 15-day injured list this week.

While on pace for the most impressive season of the 26-year-old’s major league career, Chicago placed Brown on the injured list due to a left neck sprain, retroactive to June 21.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell provided an update to Ben Brown on 104.3 The Score. He said that Brown was diagnosed with a stress reaction in the left side of his neck. It’s similar to a setback that Brown sustained in 2024. It resulted in Brown missing the second half of the season.

“We are looking at limited activity for about a month and then go from there,” Counsell said.

Ben Brown’s Injury Was Discovered During a Bullpen Session

Ben Brown was dealing with the injury as early as his June 13 start against the San Francisco Giants.

He would go on to start in the Cubs’ 16-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 19. After throwing a bullpen session in the days after the start, Brown would get re-evaluated by Chicago’s doctors, according to Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

This resulted in him getting placed on the injured list.

The Cubs placing Ben Brown on the injured list came at an unfortunate time for the club. Brown has appeared in 20 games this season (eight starts), he carries a 4-2 record, 1.85 ERA, and 0.94 ERA.

Cubs’ Edward Cabrera Joins Ben Brown on IL

Brown wasn’t the only Cubs starter who was placed on the injured list this week. Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera was also placed on the 15-day injured list.

Cabrera, 28, suffered a left hamstring strain during his start on Tuesday against the New York Mets. He would be carted off the field after suffering the injury in the sixth inning.

Through 14 starts in his first year in Chicago, Cabrera carries a 5-4 record, 5.10 ERA, and 1.40 WHIP.

Cubs Activate Matthew Boyd From IL, Trade for David Peterson

As Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera are sent to the injured list, the Chicago Cubs made multiple pitching moves before their series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Matthew Boyd was activated from the injured list and will get the start on Thursday against the Mets. Chicago optioned right-hander Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa.

On top of this, the Cubs traded for lefty David Peterson from the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Cole Mathis.

Peterson, 31, has appeared in 16 games (eight starts) for the Mets in 2026. He has a 3-6 record, 6.09 ERA, and 1.65 WHIP. After playing his first seven seasons in the majors for the Mets, he will move on to the Chicago Cubs.