Chicago Cubs Manager Provides Concerning Alex Bregman Injury Update After Reds Series

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a bizarre injury in their blowout win against the Cincinnati Reds. Bregman was struck in the face by a Michael Busch foul ball while on deck and exited the game.

“So we sent Alex to the hospital to get tests,” said Cubs manager Craig Counsell on Marquee Sports Network. “He got hit in the left cheekbone, essentially under the eye. I don’t know anything more than that right now.”

Bregman will likely undergo various tests, which will likely include a CT scan to make sure there aren’t any facial fractures. He’ll also likely go through concussion protocol since it was a traumatic head injury.

“There was a cut under his eye; he was bleeding from his nose a bit. It’s pretty swollen.”

The Cubs are hoping for the best possible results on their starting third baseman. This season, Bregman has put together a .262/.352/.452 slash with 26 home runs in his first season in Chicago. His 124 wRC+ is right in line with his numbers the last four seasons.

What the Alex Bregman News Means for the Cubs

The Cubs will try to get the proper diagnosis for Alex Bregman so they can take the next steps. Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports that Bregman underwent CT scans and X-rays of his face at a local hospital.

Bregman is undergoing X-rays and CT scans at the hospital here in Cincy. https://t.co/Vcd3GmDevh — Meghan Montemurro (@MegMontemurro) September 20, 2026

The next concern will be whether Bregman’s injury will require a trip to the injured list. Such a stint would make him ineligible for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, possibly the entire series. Any sort of injury that requires a much longer stint would rule him out for the entire postseason.

If there is one positive for this news, Bregman is expected to travel with the club back to Chicago, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

The Cubs just got back shortstop Dansby Swanson from an oblique strain, so they have some in-house options to sub for Bregman. They could play Pedro Ramirez or Matt Shaw at third base. Ramirez ended up finishing the game at the hot corner, as Shaw took over at second base.

Bregman brings a veteran presence to the Cubs clubhouse and a consistent bat at the top of their lineup. Any sort of extended absence could be detrimental in a very tough National League postseason picture.

The next Bregman injury update might not come before the Cubs’ next game. Chicago will host the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field for a three-game series starting September 22.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs’ magic number to clinch a postseason berth is down to 1. They could officially clinch if the Arizona Diamondbacks lose to the New York Yankees.

Their win against the Reds also puts them one game closer to hosting the Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field for the second straight postseason. The Cubs carry critical tiebreakers over both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

That magic number is 6. With six games left in the season, the Cubs control their destiny for that possibility. They also hope that Bregman will be able to play in that Wild Card Series as well.