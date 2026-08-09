Craig Counsell’s Decision on Pete Crow-Armstrong Has Cubs Fans Concerned

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a series victory on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

Continuing his streak of playing in every game this season is star outfielder and NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong.

However, for the second consecutive game and the third time in his last four starts, Crow-Armstrong is slotted as the team’s designated hitter. That’s very uncommon this season, as he’s spent the majority of his time in center field.

Cubs 8/9 P. Crow-Armstrong DH

M. Busch 1B

A. Bregman 3B

I. Happ LF

M. Conforto RF

N. Hoerner 2B

D. Swanson SS

M. Amaya C

T. Taylor CF M. Boyd SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 9, 2026

Cubs Fans Question Counsell’s Decision

While it’s likely a chance for Crow-Armstrong to remain in the lineup while receiving some much-deserved rest, it’s not a usual move.

That has left Cubs fans a bit concerned on social media, with many wondering why he’d take two days off in a row, especially with a scheduled day off already coming Monday, rather than playing in the outfield.

“PCA DH again… something happen?? 3/4 games,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I’m starting to worry. Is Pete hurt? Why the [expletive] is he at DH again? He is the best defender in the sport right now. Why is Craig doing this if he is healthy?”

Another person wrote, “What are we doing? Back-to-back DH for Pete? No Ramirez again. I don’t get it.”

“What’s wrong with PCA? DH for the third time this week? Not normal, especially when that makes the lineups weaker (no Pedro),” a fan shared.

One more commented, “PCA DH gimmick is awful. Stop it.”

Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 Season

Crow-Armstrong has had the best year of his MLB career and currently leads the league with a 7.4 WAR.

He’s batting .286 across 118 games and 442 at-bats with 26 home runs, 71 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, while slugging .545 and maintaining a .934 OPS.