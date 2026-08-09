The Chicago Cubs are looking for a series victory on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.
Continuing his streak of playing in every game this season is star outfielder and NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong.
However, for the second consecutive game and the third time in his last four starts, Crow-Armstrong is slotted as the team’s designated hitter. That’s very uncommon this season, as he’s spent the majority of his time in center field.
Cubs 8/9
P. Crow-Armstrong DH
M. Busch 1B
A. Bregman 3B
I. Happ LF
M. Conforto RF
N. Hoerner 2B
D. Swanson SS
M. Amaya C
T. Taylor CF
M. Boyd SP
— Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 9, 2026
Cubs Fans Question Counsell’s Decision
While it’s likely a chance for Crow-Armstrong to remain in the lineup while receiving some much-deserved rest, it’s not a usual move.
That has left Cubs fans a bit concerned on social media, with many wondering why he’d take two days off in a row, especially with a scheduled day off already coming Monday, rather than playing in the outfield.
“PCA DH again… something happen?? 3/4 games,” a fan said.
Someone else added, “I’m starting to worry. Is Pete hurt? Why the [expletive] is he at DH again? He is the best defender in the sport right now. Why is Craig doing this if he is healthy?”
Another person wrote, “What are we doing? Back-to-back DH for Pete? No Ramirez again. I don’t get it.”
“What’s wrong with PCA? DH for the third time this week? Not normal, especially when that makes the lineups weaker (no Pedro),” a fan shared.
One more commented, “PCA DH gimmick is awful. Stop it.”
Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 Season
Crow-Armstrong has had the best year of his MLB career and currently leads the league with a 7.4 WAR.
He’s batting .286 across 118 games and 442 at-bats with 26 home runs, 71 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, while slugging .545 and maintaining a .934 OPS.
Craig Counsell’s Decision on Pete Crow-Armstrong Has Cubs Fans Concerned