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Craig Counsell’s Decision on Pete Crow-Armstrong Has Cubs Fans Concerned

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 22: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in between innings during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a series victory on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

Continuing his streak of playing in every game this season is star outfielder and NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong.

However, for the second consecutive game and the third time in his last four starts, Crow-Armstrong is slotted as the team’s designated hitter. That’s very uncommon this season, as he’s spent the majority of his time in center field.

Cubs Fans Question Counsell’s Decision

While it’s likely a chance for Crow-Armstrong to remain in the lineup while receiving some much-deserved rest, it’s not a usual move.

That has left Cubs fans a bit concerned on social media, with many wondering why he’d take two days off in a row, especially with a scheduled day off already coming Monday, rather than playing in the outfield.

“PCA DH again… something happen?? 3/4 games,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I’m starting to worry. Is Pete hurt? Why the [expletive] is he at DH again? He is the best defender in the sport right now. Why is Craig doing this if he is healthy?”

Another person wrote, “What are we doing? Back-to-back DH for Pete? No Ramirez again. I don’t get it.”

“What’s wrong with PCA? DH for the third time this week? Not normal, especially when that makes the lineups weaker (no Pedro),” a fan shared.

One more commented, “PCA DH gimmick is awful. Stop it.”

Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 Season

Crow-Armstrong has had the best year of his MLB career and currently leads the league with a 7.4 WAR.

He’s batting .286 across 118 games and 442 at-bats with 26 home runs, 71 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, while slugging .545 and maintaining a .934 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Craig Counsell’s Decision on Pete Crow-Armstrong Has Cubs Fans Concerned

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