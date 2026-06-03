Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change Before Athletics Game

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will take on the Athletics in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Cubs lost the series opener 2-1 as Chicago failed to score past the first innings.

Third baseman Alex Bregman went 0-4 with an RBI in the loss.

Chicago Cubs Make Alex Bregman Decision

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Chicago Cubs announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 6/3 N. Hoerner 2B P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman DH S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS M. Busch 1B P. Ramírez 3B M. Amaya C C. Rea SP”

Bregman will serve as the team’s designated hitter, while Pedro Ramírez will get the start at third base.

Ramírez will make second start of the season at third base. He has also played second base. In five games, Ramírez has a .286 batting average with two hits, one RBI with a .804 OPS.

Meanwhile, Bregman will make his fourth appearance as the team’s designated hitter. In 60 games this season, Bregman is batting .255 with 62 hits, eight doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs, with a career-low .694 OPS.

Athletics Right Now

The Athletics have also announced their starting lineup ahead of the second game of the season.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Athletics 6/3 C. Cortes RF N. Kurtz 1B S. Langeliers C T. Soderstrom LF B. Rooker DH L. Butler CF Z. Gelof 3B J. McNeil 2B A. Williams SS J. Springs SP”

The Athletics 3-7 in their last 10 games.