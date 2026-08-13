Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change Before Nationals Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, the Cubs won the second game of the series 12-6 on Wednesday.

Alex Bregman went 3-for-3 with three home runs, seven RBIs and two walks during the win while serving as the team’s designated hitter.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

Ahead of the series finale in Washington, the Chicago Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 8/13 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF P. Ramírez 2B D. Swanson SS M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C K. Gausman SP”

Following his three home run performance, Bregman has been moved to the cleanup spot for the series finale. Additionally, he will return to third base duties after being the team’s designated hitter on Wednesday.

It will mark the 31st time this season that Bregman has appeared in the No. 4 spot in the lineup. Out of the cleanup spot, Bregman is batting .244 with a 99 WRC+.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .256 with 120 hits, 23 doubles, 16 home runs, one triple, 69 runs, 60 RBIs and three stolen bases in 118 games.

Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs prior to the 2026 season.

Cubs Right Now

After winning the first two games of the series, the Chicago Cubs improved to 71-50. They are now only three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Cubs as they look for the sweep. It will be Gausman’s second start for Chicago after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Overall, it will mark Gausman’s 25th start. He enters Thursday’s game with a 6-10 record and a 4.29 ERA. Gausman had a strong debut for the Cubs as he allowed only two runs across seven innings.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Nationals 8/13 C. Abrams SS A. Ortiz 1B D. Crews RF D. Lile LF B. House 3B J. Vivas 2B A. Chaparro DH K. Ruiz C A. Pinckney CF C. Cavalli SP”

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Nationals are now 59-63, which is in fourth place of the National League East. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.