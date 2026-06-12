Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Decision Before Giants Series

On Friday Night, the Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Field.

Most recently, the Cubs avoided a sweep against the Colorado Rockies with a 9-3 win on Thursday.

Third baseman Alex Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the win.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Decision

Ahead of the team’s opening matchup against the Giants, the Chicago Cubs announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 6/12 Crow-Armstrong CF Bregman 3B Busch 1B Happ LF

Suzuki RF Hoerner 2B Ballesteros DH Kelly C Swanson SS Assad SP”

Bregman will once again serve as the team’s No. 2 hitter. He was moved to that position for the series finale. Bregman’s primary spot in the lineup has been as the team’s No. 3 hitter, but he has hit second in 21 games this season.

In those 21 games, Bregman is batting .212 with a below-average 91 WRC+. Meanwhile, as the team’s No. 3 hitter, Bregman is batting .248 with a 94 WRC+, which is also below average.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .246 with 67 hits, nine doubles, one triple, six home runs, 32 runs, 22 RBIs in 68 games.

Prior to the season, Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, after previously playing for the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Cubs Right Now

The Chicago Cubs enter Friday’s series opener at 35-34. After a hot start to the season, the Cubs have dropped to fourth place in the National League Central and have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Right-handed pitcher Javier Assad is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Cubs. Assad has appeared in nine total games and owns a 3-1 record with a 4.73 ERA across 32.1 total innings. He was strong in his last outing against the Giants, allowing only one hit over 6.1 innings pitched.

Giants Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have also announced their starting lineup for Friday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 6/12 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH C. Schmitt LF R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS M. Chapman 3B D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C L. Roupp SP”

Following a dramatic walk-off win against the Nationals, the Giants improved to 28-41 and are now in fourth-place of the National League West. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-handed pitcher Landed Roupp will make his 14th start of the season for the Giants. Roupp enters Friday’s game with a 5-6 record with a 4.00 ERA across 69.2 innings pitched.