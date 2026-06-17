Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Decision Before Rockies Series Finale

On Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Cubs lost the second game of the series 5-2 on Wednesday.

Third baseman Alex Bregman went 0-for-3 with two walks in the loss.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

Ahead of the series finale with the Rockies, the Chicago Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 6/17 P. Crow-Armstrong CFN. Hoerner 2B S. Suzuki DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF M. Shaw RF C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS J. Assad SP”

After being the team’s No.2 hitter in the previous six games, the Chicago Cubs have moved Alex Bregman down in the lineup as he will bat fifth in the series finale.

Wednesday’s game will mark the first time Bregman has batted fifth this season.

The three-time All-Star is batting .251 with 73 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 33 runs, 22 RBIs and two stolen bases in 73 games.

Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs this offseason. His .693 OPS is currently the lowest of his career.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

After the loss on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs fell to 38-36, which is third in the National League Central. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Javier Assad will make his fifth start of the season for Chicago. He enters Wednesday’s contest with a 4-1 record and a 3.99 ERA. Assad had a strong performance in his last outing, as he did not allow a run over six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Rockies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rockies 6/17 J. McCarthy LF T. Freeman RF T. Rumfield 1B H. Goodman C C. Carrigg CF E. Julien 2B E. Tovar SS S. Thompson DH K. Karros 3B S. Sullivan SP”

At 28-46, the Rockies own the worst record in MLB. They are currently in fifth place in the National League West. The Rockies have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.