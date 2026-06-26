Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Decision Before Brewers Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Most recently, the Cubs finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Alex Bregman went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the win.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

Ahead of the series opener against the Brewers, the Chicago Cubs announced the team’s starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 6/26 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki DH I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B C. Kelly C M. Shaw RF D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

After back-to-back games appearing as the team’s cleanup hitter, Bregman has been moved up in the lineup and will serve as the team’s No. 2 hitter. It will mark the 29th game Bregman has batted in the No. 2 position in the lineup.

During the team’s sweep over the New York Mets, Bregman went 1-for-12. He did not appear in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

The three-time All-Star is batting .244 with 76 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 37 runs, 26 RBIs and two stolen bases in 79 games.

Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs this offseason.

Cubs Right Now

After their sweep over the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs improved to 44-37 on the season. They are now 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs have gone 7-3 over the last 10 games.

Left-hander Colin Rea will make his 13th start of the season. He enters Friday’s game with a 5-5 record and a 4.99 ERA in 79.1 innings.

Brewers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Brewers 6/26 C. Yelich DH J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers RF A. Vaughn 1B G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS D. Hamilton 3B J. Misiorowski SP”

Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski will make his 16th start of the season. Misiorowski currently leads the league with a 1.45 ERA in 93 innings this season.