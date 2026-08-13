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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Nationals Finale

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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, Chicago won the second game of the series 12-6 on Wednesday.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBIs during the win.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change

Ahead of the series finale on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 8/13 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF P. Ramírez 2B D. Swanson SS M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C K. Gausman SP”

After starting the first two games of the series as the team’s No. 9 hitter, Swanson has been moved up to the No. 7 spot for the series finale. 

It will mark the 15th time Swanson has hit out of that spot in the lineup. In 56 plate appearances as the team’s No. 7 hitter, Swanson is batting .224 with an 83 WRC+ this season.

Overall, the two-time All-Star is batting .216 with 86 hits, 16 doubles, 18 home runs, three triples, 77 runs, 66 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 116 games.

Cubs Right Now

After winning the first two games of the series, the Chicago Cubs improved to 71-50. They are now only three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Cubs have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Cubs as they look for the sweep. It will be Gausman’s second start for Chicago after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Overall, it will mark Gausman’s 25th start. He enters Thursday’s game with a 6-10 record and a 4.29 ERA. Gausman had a strong debut for the Cubs as he allowed only two runs across seven innings.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Nationals 8/13 C. Abrams SS A. Ortiz 1B D. Crews RF D. Lile LF B. House 3B J. Vivas 2B A. Chaparro DH K. Ruiz C A. Pinckney CF C. Cavalli SP”

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Nationals are now 59-63, which is in fourth place of the National League East. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Jose Esquer Jose Esquer is a Mexican-American sportswriter and communications student based in San Diego, CA. His work spans football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. He has written for platforms like RotoWire and DolphinsTalk. You can find him on Twitter/X @JEsquer8, usually talking Dolphins, world football, or both. More about Jose Esquer

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Nationals Finale

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