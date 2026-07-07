Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Orioles Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Most recently, the Cubs won 6-4 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson went 1-for-4 in the win.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

Ahead of the series opener against the Orioles, the Chicago Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 7/7 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3 M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH D. Swanson SS M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

Despite a strong series against the San Diego Padres, Swanson remained the team’s No. 9 hitter for the first two games of the Cubs series against the Cardinals. In those two games, Swanson went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. He was then moved up the No. 8 position for Sunday’s series finale. He will continue in that spot during the team’s opener on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s game will mark the 10th time Swanson has appeared as the team’s No. 8 hitter this season. Swanson is batting .333 when placed in that spot in the lineup. He has primarily been the team’s No. 9 hitter as he’s appeared in that spot in 52 games; however, he has a .202 average in that role.

Overall, Swanson is batting .207 with 60 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 56 runs, 57 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

Cubs Right Now

After Sunday’s win, the Chicago Cubs improved to 50-40. Despite the win and 7-3 record over their last 10 games, they remain 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd will make his third start since returning from injury. In his two previous starts, Boyd has allowed three runs over 9.2 innings. Overall this season, Boyd has started seven games and has a 3-1 record with a 5.08 ERA in 33.2 innings.

Orioles Right Now

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Orioles 7/7 T. Ward LF A. Rutschman C G. Henderson SS P. Alonso 1B C. Mayo 3B S. Basallo DH B. Alexander RF D. Beavers CF J. Holliday 2B S. Baz SP”

At 42-49, the Baltimore Orioles are in fourth place in the American League East. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.