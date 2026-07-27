Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Cardinals Series

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has earned two Gold Gloves, two All-Star berths, and a World Series in his career, and now he’s hit another major milestone.

The Cubs took to social media to announce big career news on Swanson before the start of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The shortstop is a big believer in his team this season, saying this week that he believes they have just as good a chance as any team to make a World Series run.

Dansby Swanson’s Career Milestone

The Cubs shared some praise for Swanson in a post on X, noting that he had reached 10 years of service time.

“Ten years in, still making the extraordinary look easy,” the team shared in a post on X.

Swanson spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, earning All-Star and Gold Glove awards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and winning the World Series in 2021. He has spent the last four seasons with the Cubs, logging at least 147 games in each season.

Players who reach 10 years of service time in the MLB are able to access full retirement pension benefits, medical coverage. Those with 10 years of service time and five seasons with the same team also receive veto power over trades, with Dansby Swanson falling one year short with the Cubs.

Dansby Swanson Believes in the Cubs

The Cubs are expected to make some moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline, aiming to boost their 59-46 record and make a postseason run. Swanson told The Athletic that he understands the stress of the trade deadline but believes his team will do whatever it takes to win.

“It’s always such an interesting time, too. I was even thinking about this the other day,” Swanson said. “My name has popped up in trade speculation before, a long time ago in the past, and I have gotten traded before, but that was more offseason stuff. It’s such an interesting dynamic how there’s potential to maybe even affect people in this clubhouse. It’s staying, in a way, respectful of where their mental space is at.

“At the end of the day, we know that if we improve our team, then we have just as good a chance as anybody. At least that’s how we all feel.”

The report noted that Swanson has seen plenty of late-season surges, with his World Series champion Braves team going into the All-Star break that season one game under .500.

Swanson said the Cubs are already in a strong place on defense, and if their offense can catch up then they have a strong chance at a postseason run.

“Defense is obviously our identity,” Swanson said. “Once again, you just look at the amount of runs we scored with subpar performance from a lot of guys. And I don’t say that in a disrespectful way, because I’m in that same group of what you would expect and what you are getting. And yet we’re still producing a top-(five) offense in baseball. Imagine if those things start rolling.”