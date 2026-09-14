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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update Before Braves Series

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Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which they won two out of three.

On Monday, they’ll begin a pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, and before the game, an important injury update on shortstop Dansby Swanson emerged.

Swanson’s been out with an oblique strain since Aug. 17.

Cubs Announce Swanson Update

The Cubs shared that Swanson will officially begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday night, and it seems that if all goes as planned, he will make his return to the starting lineup on Friday night when they begin a series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Via Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM: “Cubs SS Dansby Swanson will play Tuesday and Wednesday for Iowa at Omaha. If all goes well, he will join the Cubs in Cincinnati Friday. (rehabbing oblique strain).”

Swanson’s 2026 Season

The Cubs have World Series sights, and Swanson is a pivotal piece to that puzzle if they’re going to accomplish that goal in a stacked National League.

This season, Swanson has appeared in 119 games and posted a .216 batting average across 403 at-bats, while recording 78 runs, 87 hits, 18 home runs, and 66 RBIs with a .404 slugging percentage and .704 OPS.

Swanson also remains one of the best defensive shortstops in the entire league, and his impact often shows up in the field.

Looking at the Cubs

Chicago is currently out of the race in the NL Central but still has a shot at the top Wild Card spot, which at the very least would earn them a chance to host a best-of-three series in the first round instead of playing on the road.

Currently, the Cubs are 83-67 overall and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update Before Braves Series

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