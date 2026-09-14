Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update Before Braves Series

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which they won two out of three.

On Monday, they’ll begin a pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, and before the game, an important injury update on shortstop Dansby Swanson emerged.

Swanson’s been out with an oblique strain since Aug. 17.

Cubs Announce Swanson Update

The Cubs shared that Swanson will officially begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday night, and it seems that if all goes as planned, he will make his return to the starting lineup on Friday night when they begin a series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Via Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM: “Cubs SS Dansby Swanson will play Tuesday and Wednesday for Iowa at Omaha. If all goes well, he will join the Cubs in Cincinnati Friday. (rehabbing oblique strain).”

Cubs SS Dansby Swanson will play Tuesday and Wednesday for Iowa at Omaha. If all goes well , he will join the Cubs in Cincinnati Friday. ( rehabbing oblique strain) — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) September 14, 2026

Swanson’s 2026 Season

The Cubs have World Series sights, and Swanson is a pivotal piece to that puzzle if they’re going to accomplish that goal in a stacked National League.

This season, Swanson has appeared in 119 games and posted a .216 batting average across 403 at-bats, while recording 78 runs, 87 hits, 18 home runs, and 66 RBIs with a .404 slugging percentage and .704 OPS.

Swanson also remains one of the best defensive shortstops in the entire league, and his impact often shows up in the field.

Looking at the Cubs

Chicago is currently out of the race in the NL Central but still has a shot at the top Wild Card spot, which at the very least would earn them a chance to host a best-of-three series in the first round instead of playing on the road.

Currently, the Cubs are 83-67 overall and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot.