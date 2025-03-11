Cubs announce Matt Shaw will make Tokyo roster

Exactly one week before the Cubs take on the Dodgers for the opening series in Tokyo the Cubs finally have some roster clarity. Today Manager Craig Counsell announced that Matt Shaw will be making the trip overseas to join the big league squad. When asked about Shaw on the Marquee Sports Network Counsell said “Shaws going to Japan… I think that’s the big news.”

Cubs fans rejoice

Big news it is as Cubs fans have been anxiously anticipating the status of their top prospect. Shaw enters the year as their top prospect and 19th overall in MLB. Many Cubs fans have expected Shaw to become the everyday third baseman at some point this season, and now he may do that from Game 1.

Shaw has rebounded to have a nice spring after an early injury put his status for Japan in question. While only having 14 at-bats so far, the young third baseman has shown Counsell enough to warrant his inclusion and to make his MLB debut in Tokyo. Shaw will get one more chance to get some Spring at-nats in the States this afternoon against the Brewers. After that, he will join the rest of the Cubs lineup as they board their flight to Japan tonight.

Shaw addresses a position of need

Last season in the minor leagues, Shaw hit .284/.379/.488 for a .867 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A. He was also asked to work extensively on his defense at the hot corner. While some question, if Shaw has the arm required to play third, early indications in spring, have been positive. The Cubs expect to have one of the better defenses in the Majors. This includes gold glovers Kyler Tucker, Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, and future gold glover Pete Crow-Armstrrong.

The Cubs may be willing to experience Matt Shaw’s growing pains at third since he will more than likely help their lineup offensively. Last season combined Cub’s third baseman hit .204 with an abysmal .622 OPS and 79 OPS+. This is unacceptable production for such a premium position and the Cubs hope Shaw can stabilize that spot.

Matt Shaw is not currently listed on the Cubs 40-man roster. However, I would expect that move to be made shortly. Due to the expanded roster size for Japan (31 as compared to the typical 26) a few players will need to be optioned back to the minors when the Cubs return to the States.

He could stay up after Japan

I do not anticipate the Cubs optioning Shaw back to the minors post-Japan. As noted previously he is expected by many to be the Cub’s primary third baseman this season. Additionally, the Cub’s infield depth isn’t nearly as strong as their outfield depth. This is further illustrated by the current status of Cubs starting second baseman Nico Hoerner. Hoerner will not be joining the Cubs in Tokyo. While it’s possible he could play some second, the Cubs would be wise to give Shaw as many reps at third as they possibly can.

In other roster news, the Cubs also announced that pitchers Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks will be making the trip to Tokyo.