Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Rockies Series

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs will begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Cubs lost the series finale against the San Francisco Giants 5-1.

Seiya Suzuki was absent from the team’s lineup during the loss on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Decision

Ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies, the Chicago Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cubs 6/15 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki DH I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Ballesteros C M. Shaw RF D. Swanson SS S. Imanaga SP”

After being removed from Saturday’s game against the Giants with an injury, Seiya Suzuki is back in the team’s lineup. Suzuki was originally in the team’s lineup on Sunday, but was later removed as manager Craig Counsell opted to give Suzuki the day off.

Following the injury on Saturday, Suzuki told reporters via an interpreter, “It felt like my knee kind of moved. I’m wishing it’s not a big deal. I’ll wake up [Sunday], see how everything feels. And if I can go from there, go for it. If not, we’ll see how it goes.”

While Suzuki did not play in Sunday’s game, the fact he’s in the team’s lineup on Monday is certainly good news for Chicago.

Suzuki is currently batting .255 with 53 hits, seven doubles, 10 home runs, 31 runs and 28 RBIs in 57 games.

Cubs Right Now

After their series win against the Giants, the Chicago Cubs improved to 37-35, which is third in the National League Central. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games and remain 7.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Left-hander Shota Imanaga will make his 15th start of the season for the Cubs. He enters Monday’s game with a 4-6 record and a 4.44 ERA across 81 innings this season. After allowing five or more runs in four consecutive outings, Imanaga had a strong performance in his last start as he did not allow a run in five innings.

Rockies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rockies 6/15 W. Castro 2B T. Freeman RF T. Rumfield 1B H. Goodman DH E. Tovar SS C. Carrigg CF J. McCarthy LF K. Karros 3B B. Fulford C M. Lorenzen SP”

After scoring 23 runs during their win on Sunday, the Rockies improved to 27-45, which is the worst record in MLB. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.