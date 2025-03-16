Cubs beat Yomiuri Giants 4-2 in final Tokyo exhibition game

In their final game action until they face the Dodgers on Tuesday, the Cubs regained some positive momentum with a 4-2 win against the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB. The Cubs looked much better than their previous exhibition, a sign that they may finally be acclimated to the unique environment that Tokyo provides.

The game started the same as it did in their previous exhibition matchup, with the Cubs unable to hit early. Over the first four innings, the Cubs managed just three base runners. And excluding a second-inning Dansby Swanson double, they were hitless as well. But that all changed in the fifth inning. Thanks to a big four-run fifth-inning outburst, the Cubs were able to do just enough to get the win in Tokyo.

A fifth-inning onslaught

That fifth inning was kicked off by a Pete Crow-Armstrong double, which was directly followed up by him stealing third. It seems like PCA’s speed is a problem for everyone worldwide, not just MLB teams. Crow-Armstrong continued his dominant spring offensively which has indicated he can be a true superstar.

After his steal, Gage Workman brought him home on a single. Workman was perhaps a surprise inclusion on the initial Cubs roster, but his hot spring paired with his positional versatility make him worthy of a roster spot.

Then after an Ian Happ single and Kyle Tucker walk, the Cubs loaded the bases. A wild pitch would score Workman and after a Seiya Suzuki strikeout a Michael Busch single loaded the bases for top prospect Matt Shaw.

Shaw responded by lacing a two-run single into deep right field scoring Happ and Tucker. Matt Shaw is no stranger to dominating in the Tokyo Dome. In November Shaw participated in the Premiere12 tournament located in the same stadium as this game. Throughout that tournament, he batted .412 with 14 RBI in seven games.

But that would do it for offensive firepower for the Cubs. However, it was all they needed on a night when their pitching was excellent.

The Pitching staff looked great

Jameson Taillon got the start for the Cubs in this one and was very good. In 4.1 innings of work, he allowed just one run on four hits. He also struck out four while walking two batters. He tallied 69 pitches with 42 landing for strikes.

His outing was followed up by Daniel Palencia who was a bit shakier. The walks continue to haunt him despite excellent velocity and movement on his pitches. He would allow one run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double from Kazumo Okamoto.

Following Palencia, Matthew Boyd would have his best outing as a Cub. Boyd concluded the final four innings with six strikeouts on just 55 pitches. He allowed zero runs on just three hits and zero walks. His fastball peaked at 95 MPH, which is a bit better than his typical 93 MPH average.

Boyd and Taillon likely won’t pitch again in Tokyo but their exhibition games should leave Cubs fans feeling optimistic for the 3-4 starters in their rotation.

The Cubs are now t-minus forty hours away from the games mattering in the standings. After some encouraging signs this offseason, it’s time for the 2025 Cubs to get it done against the defending World Champs.