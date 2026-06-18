Cubs Biggest Need at the Trade Deadline Revealed

The Chicago Cubs have had an up-and-down season to date.

Despite having two separate 10-game winning streaks, the Cubs sit at 39-36, in third place in the NL Central.

Eight games back in the division and just barely tied to the third NL Wild Card spot, the Cubs will likely need to buy at the Trade Deadline to make a run.

But what do they need?

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden put together a list of every team’s biggest need at the Trade Deadline by contacting team representatives. Despite Chicago’s inconsistent offense, the obvious need for the Cubs is starting pitching, according to Bowden.

Why Do the Chicago Cubs Need Starting Pitching?

While an inconsistent offense has contributed to the Cubs’ skid in the past month-plus, pitching injuries are at the forefront of the issue.

Starters Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Edward Cabrera, Justin Steele and plenty of relievers have spent time on the injured list this season.

Horton is out for the season after Tommy John surgery, and Steele has yet to make his season debut. Meanwhile, Opening Day starter Boyd has pitched just five games this season with a litany of injuries.

Because of this, the Cubs will likely aggressively pursue starting pitching.

“The Cubs have made it clear to opposing front offices that trading for starting pitching is their top priority, and they’ve been making those calls and texts for weeks,” Bowden wrote. “They have a strong enough roster at both the major- and minor-league levels to make another significant trade between now and the deadline similar to their offseason deal for Edward Cabrera. If only their rotation could have stayed healthy.”

But who is likely to be on the market?

What Is the Team’s Strategy?

There is still a lot of time before the Trade Deadline in early August.

Much can happen between now and then. The Cubs could go on a huge skid, or the pitching can get mostly healthy, and they would only need a back-end rotation arm.

With many teams unsure of where they will stand in the next several weeks, the Cubs may not have a firm plan until then.

So, what should the Cubs do?

The most prudent thing to do would be not to make an early move.

Looking at the Rafael Devers trade last year around this time, it didn’t help San Francisco enough. The Giants would finish at .500, missing the playoffs.

If the Cubs are to make a move, it likely won’t be for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Chicago likely won’t give up prospect capital when they may not be able to re-sign the two-time Cy Young winner.

It’s more likely they go after New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta, Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan or Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

All three of those names have a proven pedigree of delivering quality innings to their respective ballclubs.

The Cubs need a pitcher who can deliver consistent innings, or the season could get away from them rather quickly.