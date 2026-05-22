Cubs Call Up No. 2 Prospect Amid Offensive Struggles

The Chicago Cubs have been in a rut of late, losing five consecutive games and eight of their last 10.

Chicago’s offense has struggled of late, especially the infield.

In need of a spark, the Cubs have just called up one of their top prospects.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, infielder Pedro Ramirez has reportedly been called up.

Matt Shaw will go on the injured list with mid-back tightness as the corresponding move.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell raved about Ramirez throughout spring training, and now fans will finally get to see him in a major league game.

Ramirez, according to MLB Pipeline, is the No. 2 Cubs prospect and No. 85 overall.

What Will Ramirez Bring to the Chicago Cubs?

The Cubs signed Ramirez as a switch-hitting infielder out of Venezuela in the same class as designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros.

He has solid all-around tools and controls the strike zone very well as a right-hander. However, Ramirez, 22, has better power as a left-hander.

In 152 plate appearances as a left-handed batter, Ramirez has a .576 slugging percentage with most of his home runs coming from the left side.

While owning a .732 OPS in Double-A during the 2025 season, Ramirez broke out in a big way to start 2026.

In 30 spring training at-bats, Ramirez slashed .367/.432/.633 with two home runs and 12 runs driven in. This drew praise from the Cubs’ front office.

He would follow that up with an excellent start to the season in Triple-A.

In 43 games, Ramirez has slashed .312/.395/.547 with a career-best nine home runs and 19 stolen bases.

The power has come out in a big way for Ramirez, while the speed was already there.

While Ramirez has the quickness for second base, it’s more likely he’ll slot in at third base, where he is a better defender. In 2025, he won a Minor League Gold Glove at third base.

How Will Ramirez Fit on the Team?

It’s unclear where exactly Ramirez will be playing on this Cubs team. The Cubs may have to get creative to get him at-bats.

With the starting lineup practically set in stone, Ramirez may have to move around a lot. He may take Shaw’s role as a utility infielder for the time being.

While Ramirez has played four minor league games in the outfield, it’s unlikely he gets reps there.

However, with third baseman Alex Bregman’s struggles, it’s possible he could get a day off over the weekend, giving Ramirez a chance to man the hot corner.

After a big season with the Boston Red Sox, resulting in a five-year contract, Bregman has hit just .249 with a .682 OPS.

It’s also possible that Dansby Swanson could get a day off pretty soon, too. After having the best power output of his Cubs career in 2025, he has struggled in 2026.

In 191 plate appearances, Swanson has slashed .191/.295/.358 with seven home runs. While the power has been there, Swanson has struggled to make contact in 2026.

In the case of Swanson getting a day off, Nico Hoerner could play shortstop, and Ramirez could play second base.

Either way, Ramirez will likely get time against right-handed pitching, with Swanson and Bregman struggling.

Either way, Counsell will find a way for Ramirez to get meaningful at-bats for the Chicago Cubs.