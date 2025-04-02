Cubs complete Sweep, take down Athletics 10-2 – Game 9 Recap

Today, the Chicago Cubs completed the series sweep of the Athletics by winning 10-2. It was another onslaught of runs from the offense as they won their third straight game stress-free.

The offense was throughout all three games as they recorded a combined 35 runs and had eight home-runs

Unlike the prior two games, the Cubs did not score in the first inning. But in the bottom half of the inning, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon looked sharp. He struck up two Athelics in the bottom half of the initial frame, and his changeup was a real weapon

Scoring big in the second

Then, in the second, the cubs would score and take the lead. Nico would walk, then steal second and third before a Carson Kelly sac fly would score him.

As the lineup turned over, Ian Happ would dingle to put two on for Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki would promptly hit his fourth homer of the year to give the girls an early 4-0 lead.

In the third inning, Matt Shaw singled to score Justin Turner. The Cubs’ top prospect had one of the best days at the plate in his young career, with multiple hits in this one.

After being given a 5-0 lead, Taillon went back into the game with a great cushion. Unfortunately, he would be hit on the foot by a comebacker that nearly took him out of the game. Taillon would battle to stay in the game but would give up a Brent Rooker two-run shot to decrease the Cubs lead to 5-2.

Even more offense!

But the Cubs would respond to get him more insurance runs after that. Suzuki would stay hot with another home run, this time to the opposite field.

Afterwards, a Crow-Armstrong double would give the Cubs a five-run advantage. Then, after swiping second base, Crow-Armstrong would score on another Matt Shaw single

Jameson Taillon would end his night after six innings. On the day, he allowed four hits, struck out seven, and allowed just two runs to score. A solid bounce back after a rough first start in Arizona last week.

Yet another Suzuki hit would score Shaw, this time on a single. This gave Suzuki his fifth RBI of the day.

Brad Keller would take care of business for the Cubs in the seventh inning. Similarly, Nate Pearson would handle the eighth without incident for the Cubs.

Eli Morgan would end the game and shut the door on the Athletics. This was in part due to some slick fielding from Dansby Swanson, as his dazzling double play halted any Athletics’ momentum.

The Cubs get their first series win of the year.. They dominated this series from the first inning and never took their foot off the gas. Overall, the Cubs went 5-2 on their West Coast road trip to begin the season.

The Cubs will have an off day tomorrow before getting ready to play their home opener against the Padres on Friday. Shota Imanaga will get the ball for the Cubs in Game One of that series.