Cubs Castoff Draws Praise for ‘Makeup,’ Potential 60-HR Future

For Chicago Cubs fans, will Cam Smith forever be known as the one who got away?

Well, more accurately, the one that was traded away for a single season with Kyle Tucker in the lineup.

The Cubs acquired Tucker, a three-time All-Star outfielder, from Houston on December 13 for a package that included infielder Isaac Paredes, right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski and Smith, who was the biggest get in the deal for the Astros. A first-round pick (14th overall) in last June’s MLB Draft, Smith wasted no time proving his worth. He played 32 games in the shortened season following the draft, winding up at the Double-A level, and he slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven home runs, five doubles and 24 RBIs in his first 115 professional at-bats.

And the third baseman, who turned 22 in February, has picked up where he left off during spring training, batting .371 entering March 22 games with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 35 at-bats.

“He’s the best player in this spring training camp that we got right now, numbers-wise. He’s the best performer,” Astros utilityman Mauricio Dubón said.

With perhaps the skills to be one of the best in the game.

“You can quote me on this: When he figures it out, when he has an idea of what they’re going to do to him in the big leagues, I think he’s going to be the next 60-homer guy,” Dubón said. “He’ll put in the work and he’s got that much pop.”

Cam Smith Impresses Houston Teammates On and Off Field

And it’s not just how Smith has looked between the lines. His Houston teammates have nothing but positive things to say about the way Smith has handled himself on a daily basis.

“Still, 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m., he’s in the cages working. He’s grounded and working every day,” Dubón said. “It’s only been five weeks, but what I’ve seen in five weeks, everyone likes him.

“Everybody is talented here. Everybody is good. But being a good person, being a good clubhouse guy says a lot more than what you do on the field.”

“As a teammate, I want to be able to look over and know I can trust that guy when (expletive) is hitting the fan,” Houston first baseman Christian Walker said. “I think the makeup, the calmness, the maturity, confidence, all that, kind of adds up into making that decision of ‘I can trust this guy’ or ‘I don’t want that guy in a spot where a game is on the line.’ So far, he’s checking all the boxes for sure.”

Which makes the uncertain future of Tucker in a Cubs uniform even more difficult for Chicago fans to stomach. The team obviously knew the ramifications of making a trade for a pending free agent superstar.

“We made this deal, kind of understanding that this deal had to be worth it for one year of Kyle Tucker,” said Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins. “And we certainly felt like that was the case.”

Cam Smith Highlights Haunt Cubs Fans Uncertain Over Future in Chicago for Alex Tucker

As for what is going to happen after this season ends, there isn’t a whole lot of optimism around the Windy City that the Cubs will break open the piggy bank to keep Tucker in fold.

In fact, there has been quite a bit of attention over the past week given to comments from Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts during an interview with CNBC, adding fuel to an ongoing fire of fan anger toward Ricketts. As the Cubs have slid further away from postseason success since winning the World Series title in 2016, the growing narrative is that Ricketts seeks only to line his pockets with money made by the franchise rather than investing it back into the product.

Watch Smith blast baseballs all over MLB stadiums for the next 15-20 years will only add salt to the wound.

“He does look like a big leaguer to me,” Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña said. “He’s a guy that, if he stays healthy and keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll play in the big leagues for a really, really long time.”