Cubs demote top prospect to Minor Leagues

The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2025 season. Through 20 games, the Cubs are 12-8 and lead the National League Central division by a game and a half. This is in spite of a brutal early schedule, which has consisted of series against the Diamondbacks, Rangers, and multiple series against the Dodgers and Padres. Cubs fans have a lot to celebrate in the early going of this season.

Cubs demote top prospect to minors

But a roster decision yesterday may put a damper on the high vibes in Chicago. On Tuesday, the Cubs optioned rookie third baseman Matt Shaw to Triple-A Iowa. Shaw entered the season as the Cubs ‘ top-ranked prospect and a borderline top-20 prospect in all of baseball. Shaw came into the season with high expectations from Cubs fans. After missing out on Alex Bregman, the hot corner position looked to be his for the taking.

The rookie infielder earned the starting third base job out of spring training and has played in almost every game for Chicago. So far this season, Shaw is slashing .172/.294/.241 for a .536 OPS. While his walk rate is good, Shaw has seen a noticeable uptick in his swing and miss numbers from the minor leagues. Additionally, his power is almost non-existent. The former Maryland Turp has had a tough transition to Major League Pitching.

When asked by reporters why they decided to send Shaw down, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, “We want to get a productive player back. Sometimes you have to take a step back to do that,. At this level, it’s production, where we are at. You obviously give guys time to work through it, but we just thought we saw enough, where we needed to take a break from this level, and get some at-bats in Triple-A.” (via Tom Prizeman of Marquee Sports Network)

The best decision for his development

The decision to demote Shaw cannot be an easy one to hear for the young slugger. But it’s worth noting that a demotion after an initial cup of coffee isn’t a death sentence for a talented young player. He should be understandably frustrated while also understanding this is the best path for his long-term development.

Take Cubs players such as Ian Happ, Anthony Rizzo, and Kyle Tucker as examples. All three were demoted back to the minors after first being called up. All three returned later to dominate and reach their potential as players. Sometimes, a demotion can help a player reset and focus on their mechanics. Upon his return, Shaw will not be blindsided by the theatrics of Major League ball.

Relax, Cubs fans!

So for all the Cubs fans freaking out, please take a deep breathe. The long-term concern for Shaw is minimal. He has hit at every level of his professional career, and the adjustments will come. I would imagine Shaw’s trip down to Iowa is not an extended one. He will be up soon enough to help the Cubs on their playoff push.