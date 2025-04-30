Cubs Dominate Pirates in first divisional game of the year – Game 30 Recap

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 9-0. The Cubs’ offense remained red hot in their first division matchup of the season, while their pitching staff shut out a middling Pirates offense.

The game started similarly to last week’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, as it appeared Chicago was in store for another pitchers’ duel.

The Cubs could not get a single baserunner in the first three innings of this game. Pirates starter Andrew Heaney looked like he would be on his way to another quality start this season as he entered Tuesday with a 1.72 ERA. But unfortunately for him, his night wouldn’t end there.

Finally, some offense!

In the fourth inning, Seiya would break up his perfect game bid with a double to center field. After getting their first baserunner of the night, Carson Kelly responded by hitting a 418-foot blast to left-center field, giving the Cubs an early 2-0 lead.

After signing a 2-year, $11.5 million deal with Chicago this past offseason, Kelly has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season so far. In 46 at-bats, the veteran catcher is slashing .370/.524/.891 for an otherworldly 1.415 OPS. He has been one of the best hitters in the majors this season.

To lead off the fourth inning, Nico Hoerner would double to center. Then, much like Kelly, Pete Crow-Armstrong would respond by smashing a 2-run homer, doubling Chicago’s lead to 4-0.

The ascension of Crow-Armstrong has been a sight to see for Cubs fans. It appears his ceiling is sky high.

Sho-Time in Pittsburgh

While the Cubs’ offense was busy staying red-hot, Shota Imanaga was on the other side, compiling another dominant outing. In five innings of work against Pittsburgh, the second-year pro allowed zero runs, walked just one batter, and struck out three.

However, in the top of the sixth, Imanaga would leave with an injury after surrendering a double to Andrew McCutchen. Cubs fans collectively held their breath and feared the worst, but thankfully, it sounds like it was just cramping and not anything serious.

Daniel Palencia would enter the game and dazzle with his 100+ MPH fastballs. He has seemed much more in control of the strike zone this season and has been an asset for the Cubs out of the bullpen.

In the seventh, the Cubs would add some insurance runs. Kyle Tucker would shake off his mini-slump with an RBI single and then get brought home on a Seiya Suzuki two-run homer, which gave Chicago a 7-0 lead.

Then, after being dropped three spots in the order, Dansby Swanson would join in on the homer party and make it 8-0.

Closing the game for Chicago was recently acquired Tom Cosgrove from San Diego. The southpaw would have a solid debut with two scoreless frames to send the Cubs home with a win.

The Cubs have raced out to an 18-12 record to begin the season and look like one of the best teams in all of baseball. They will play another two in Pittsburgh before taking on the Milwaukee Brewers starting Friday.