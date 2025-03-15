Cubs drop first exhibition game in Tokyo 3-0

The Cubs looked jet-lagged in their first Tokyo Exhibition game. The Cubs squared off against the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional Baseball League and lost 3-0. This is the first of two exhibitions game the Cubs will play before starting their season against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The game was kicked off by a ceremonious first pitch from Masanori Murakami. Baseball fans will know Murakami as the first Japanese-born player to reach MLB. He is a huge reason MLB now features so many talented Japanese-born players. It was very touching to see him honored today as the trailblazer that he is.

A slow start for the Cubs

The Cubs were shut out in this one and didn’t manage a single base runner until the sixth inning. The game became somewhat interesting late, with the tying run at the plate multiple times. But the Cubs were not able to capitalize on any of them. The Cubs managed just three hits in this game and couldn’t seem to sustain any positive offensive momentum.

The lone bright spot for the Cubs in this one was hometown hero Seiya Suzuki. He ended his night with a hit, a walk, and the hardest hit lineout you will see in a while.

The Tiger’s pitching staff was very impressive tonight showcasing their great command and good movement, especially on breaking ball pitches. They had no trouble mowing down a Cubs lineup that had been quite hot during spring training.

While Nobody should be pushing the panic button yet, it sure seemed like the Cubs were sluggish and out of sync in this contest. This is understandable as Japan has a fourteen-hour time difference from back home in Chicago.

Adapting to new circumstances

Additionally, the Cubs were hitting different baseballs than they are used too. As the Marquee broadcast pointed out, the baseballs thrown by the Tigers pitchers today are smaller and squishier than those of MLB. They are also stitched tighter than MLB baseballs and do not travel as easily.

This was evidenced early in the game when Seiya Suzuki laced a line drive at 111.7 MPH for a 343-foot warning track out. That ball looked like it would leave the yard off the bat, but it was instead caught on a routine play.

The crowd may have been a factor as well. The crowd was noticeably loud and cheerful when the Tigers came up to bat. The fans even seemed to have a custom cheer for each player to take an at-bat for the Tigers. This was a streak contrast when compared to the near silence when the Cubs players got into the batter’s box. A true sign of the passion of the Japanese fans.

Enjoying their time in Japan

Its no secret the Cubs have enjoyed their time in Japan so far. The Cubs have taken part in Japanese good luck ceremonies, hit batting practice with a samurai sword, and collected rare Pokemon cards thus far. This trip is not only a great experience for the players to get to experience a new culture but also for the game of baseball and MLB.

The Tigers are an impressive team in their own right. That season they finished 74-63 and were second in the central league. They were more than a worthy opponent tonight for a sluggish Cubs team.