Cubs drop series finale to Padres 4-2 – Game 21 Recap

The Chicago Cubs dropped the series finale against the San Diego Padres by a score of 4-2. The Cubs’ bats went silent, and the bullpen issued too many free passes against a stout Padres lineup.

Two quality starting pitching performances

In a low-scoring contest, both starting pitchers pitched quality starts for their respective clubs. For the Cubs, Matthew Boyd would continue his nice start as a Cub. In 5.1 innings pitched, Boyd would allow two earned runs on six hits and two walks. He didn’t do enough to earn the win, but he was solid nonetheless.

For the Padres, starter Nick Pivetta had a great outing. In six innings, he allowed just one run and gave up just four hits. He also struck out six Cubs to just one walk allowed.

Runs were at a premium

In the top of the third with two men on, Ian Happ singled to right to load the bases for superstar Kyle Tucker. Tucker responded by hitting a sacrifice fly to deep left field, scoring Happ. Unfortunately, after that, Seiya Suzuki would ground into a double play, which ended the inning.

In the bottom of the third, an error by Nico Hoerner allowed Fernando Tatis to reach safely and drive in a run. The Padres would drive in another that inning to make it a 2-1 game.

Replacing Matthew Boyd in the sixth would be recently promoted Daniel Palencia.

In the seventh inning, Manny Machado would hit a two-out double to score teammate Tyler Wade. That made it 3-1 in favor of the Padres.

But the Cubs would respond to make it a one-run game once again. Pete Crow-Armstrong would hit a lefty-lefty homer to deep right field to make it 3-2. Crow-Armstrong had an awesome West Coast road series after struggling to begin the season.

A shaky debut from the big lefty

After a decent first outing from reliever Palencia, the Cubs could not maintain that momentum with Luke Little, also making his debut.

Recording just two outs, the big lefty struggled mightily. He walked four batters and allowed another run to score. He had a difficult time locating the strike zone and was relieved by Ethan Roberts in the same inning.

With their last chance at hand, the Cubs were unable to put up a run in the ninth. Michael Busch attempted to get a bunt single, but a great play from Manny Machado negated that possibility. The Cubs’ offense would do nothing in the ninth inning, and they would lose this one 4-2.

After a West Coast road trip, the Cubs managed a 3-3 record against the Dodgers and Padres on the road. Not a bad result at all. The early-season travel/strength of schedule has been difficult for the Cubs.

The Cubs will have an off day tomorrow before beginning a home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs are planning to start Ben Brown, and it appears they will take on old foe Corbin Burnes. Browns last outing was sensational against the Dodgers and showcased his otherworldly potential.