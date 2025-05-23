Cubs Given the Chance to Host MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley

The Chicago Cubs are off to a great start this year. After winning five of their last six games, Chicago sits at 30-20 on the season and owns a three-game lead in the National League Central.

There has been plenty of good news for the Cubs this season. Most notably, the rise to superstardom of youngster Pete Crow-Armstrong. It seems like their multi-year rebuild, which began in 2021, is finally paying dividends. While the team still has some notable weaknesses (the bullpen), the Cubs are expected to win the division and be contenders this season.

A unique opportunity

Perhaps all of that positive momentum led to MLB making a huge decision for the Cubs.

According to 670, the Scores Bruce Levine, the Cubs may be hosting one of the biggest events in the sport, the All-Star Game.

“The final thing that the Chicago Cubs needed to do [after major renovations] for Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball security [to award them the All-Star game] is to get these bollards which are going to cost the Cubs, the city of Chicago and the State of Illinois $30 million to put up to be able to be the host and to have a secure, what Major League Baseball and their security feels is a secure ballpark for an event like the All-Star game,” Said Levine.

Cubs have will have had a 37 year drought in hosting the midsummer classic. In the 92 years since the first game in 1933 , Cubs have hosted 3 times,1947 ,1962 ( game 2) and 1990.( AllStar game played twice a summer 1959-1962) — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 22, 2025

To clarify, MLB has awarded the Cubs the All-Star game. This means they have been given the opportunity and have the decision to make the necessary renovations.

Huge financial implications

This is huge news for the Cubs and the city of Chicago as a whole. Hosting the All-Star game unlocks significant financial opportunities due to the huge influx of people coming from all over. This will hold especially true for a City like Chicago. Even more so with a venue like Wrigley Field, both of which are bucket list items for many people.

According to Baseballalmanac.com, “The All-Star game economic impact estimates put out by the host cities for these All-Star Game events (2002 through 2011) averaged $70.5 million. That number was boosted by the 2008 All-Star game in New York, but the hosting city will most certainly benefit from the Midsummer Classic being hosted in their city.”

As pointed out by Levine, the Cubs have not hosted the All-Star game since 1962. More than sixty years have passed since one of MLB’s most iconic stadiums was awarded the All-Star Game. This is likely due to the lack of renovations and security concerns around Wrigley Field. It will be up to Cubs ownership to squash those concerns shortly to secure the event in 2027.

The Cubs will hope to be represented by several of their homegrown players during this All-Star game. But they would hate to see Kyle Tucker jog onto the field in any other uniform but Cubbie Blue. Maybe this momentous occasion will give the Cubs the Cash to be able to swallow the price of Tucker’s extension.

Perhaps the coolest part of this announcement is the realization that hundreds of thousands of people will get to experience Wrigleyville for the first time.