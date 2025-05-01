Cubs harass Paul Skenes en route to 8-3 Victory – Game 32 Recap

The Chicago Cubs won Game Three of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 8-3, clinching the series victory in the process. The Cubs got after Pirates Supertstar Paul Skenes, as he registered one of the worst starts in his young, yet phenomenal career.

Much like the past two games, the Cubs took a little while to get going.

But unlike the Cubs, the Pirates got on the board in the first via a solo homer from Bryan Reynolds.

A big fifth inning

But the game would flip over in the fifth inning. Skenes would shut out the Cubs through four innings, but it felt like the Cubs would eventually break through.

After struggling before this series, Dansby Swanson has found his groove once again. He continued his recent hot streak with an opposite-field homer against Skenes.

Swanson would add another hit later in the game on an infield single, which would help him to get back up to the Mendoza line on the season.

Then up came Kyle Tucker, who is also getting out of a recent funk. He homered as well to tie the game at two apiece.

One batter later, Seiya Suzuki would join in on the fun and homer off Skenes, giving the Cubs their first lead of the night. This would be the first of his two homers today, having the other coming in the seventh off of Joey Wentz.

This was the first time in his career that Skenes had allowed three or more homers, and just the second time he has allowed multiple homers in a start. The Cubs did all of that in one inning.

Colin Rea was incredible for the Cubs today. He gave the Cubs six innings of two-run ball. He has been a phenomenal addition to the Cubs’ rotation as he has a 1.46 ERA in seven starts this season.

After a rare Swanson error, the Pirates would add a run in the eighth. But Cubs reliever Porter Hodge would limit the damage after allowing two men to get into scoring position. No other Pirates runs would cross, and the Cubs entered the ninth with a 5-3 lead.

Insurance in the ninth

The Cubs would add some insurance runs in the ninth inning. After Swanson and Berti both singled, Ian Happ would hit a deep double to score Swanson from second. Then, with two men in scoring position, Suzuki would be robbed of his third hit on a phenomenal catch by Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

But one batter later, Busch would single to right and score Berti and Happ, giving the Cubs an 8-3 lead.

The Cubs took their first series against a divisional foe and advanced to 19-13 on the season. Next, the Cubs will take on a fellow divisional rival in the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Friday.

The Cubs are scheduled to start Ben Brown in tomorrow night’s affair, while Milwaukee will send Quinn Priester to the bump. Brown has been lethal for the Cubs but has struggled with his command and limiting hard contact.