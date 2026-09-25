Cubs Make Ian Happ Decision Amid Departure Rumors

A day after Ian Happ spoke about what the Chicago Cubs mean to him, he’s not in the lineup.

The Cubs are slated to play a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, and Happ isn’t in the batting order.

These things aren’t necessarily related, but it is notable that the Cubs aren’t using Happ for both potential games on Friday when there’s still NL Wild Card seeding — and home games at Wrigley Field to open the playoffs — to play for.

Cubs Lineup Game 1 vs. Red Sox

The Cubs have Tyrone Taylor in left field instead of Happ.

The full lineup:

Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Seiya Suzuki RF Alex Bregman DH Tyrone Taylor LF Nico Hoerner 2B Matt Shaw 3B Michael Busch 1B Dansby Swanson SS Miguel Amaya C

Clay Holmes is on the mound.

The need to DH Bregman as he comes back from injury is part of the contribution to having an overcrowded lineup that leaves Happ out of it.

Before Thursday’s game at Wrigley Field, which the Cubs won over the Marlins to clinch a playoff spot, Happ was honest.

“This is the last controllable day here,” Happ said before Thursday’s game, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I’ll take it in. It’s crazy. 10 years of memories. There will be emotions. I want to savor it. There’s no fanbase more supportive of its players.”

Happ is a free agent at the end of this season.

Ian Happ Cubs Career

Happ has been with the Cups for the entirety of his professional baseball journey.

He wasn’t drafted by anyone out of Mount Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, so he headed to the University of Cincinnati to keep playing the sport he loves, and that worked out quite well.

Happ was chosen No. 9 overall by the Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft and rocketed through their minor league system.

He made it to the major leagues with the Cubs in 2017 and immediately hit 24 home runs in a strong rookie season.

He’s been a consistent contributor every year since, bringing an impressive switch-hitting swing to go with a powerful outfield arm. Happ has always been more of a model of consistency than anything else — none of his seasons stand out way above the rest, but they’ve all been pretty solid.

Happ’s best season by Wins Above Replacement (4.3) was 2022, his lone appearance in the All-Star Game. He hit 42 doubles and 17 home runs that season while hitting a career-best .271.