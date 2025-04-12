Cubs insider reveals potential Kyle Tucker extension price

It’s no secret that the Chicago Cubs need to do everything in their power to extend newly acquired superstar Kyle Tucker. The team loves him, the fans certainly love him, and the Ricketts family will love how he helps their pockets this season. Tucker is unlikely to sign an in-season extension with the Cubs and will more than likely become a free agent. Due to this fact, the Cubs will be in a bidding war with 29 other teams in the MLB to reacquire his services.

On an episode for the Cubs Daily Podcast, Marquee Sports networks Lance Brozdowski gave a behind-the-scenes look at what a potential Tucker extension could look like. In the episode, he said, “I actually spoke to someone today at Excel Sports Management, and I made them give me an estimate for Tucker’s eventual contract, whether it be in free agency or an in-season extension. And the number they gave was 10 years and $475 million. Sure, it’s a biased source. they’re going to promote him absolutely but I thought it was actually somewhat reasonable”.

It may be hard to fathom a contract worth nearly half a billion dollars as reasonable, but that is the reality of modern-day mega deals for superstar players. This is the same sport that just handed out $700+ million deals to Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto and another $500 million deal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This contract would in no way reset the market or break any sort of record. It would simply be a modern-day superstar making modern-day superstar money.

Tucker could offer the Cubs redemption

This could also atone for the sins of the Cubs past, specifically regarding another superstar right fielder. In 2019, Phillies star Bryce Harper signed for $330 million, a record-setting deal at the time. The Cubs were reportedly very interested in bringing Harper in, but they balked at his asking price. Since then, he has won MVP, taken the Phillies to the World Series, and had a .923 OPS. He has been worth every penny for the Phillies and is proof that sometimes, to land the game’s best players, you need to get a little outside your budget. Similar mega-deals for stars such as Aaron Judge, Manny Machado, and Mookie Betts have paid hige dividends. Those players have produced at a tremendously high level, and have put their teams in consistent contending windows.

Additionally, if that is the price tag for Tucker, the Ricketts family should sign that check in a heartbeat. Not only has Tucker been everything the Cubs could have hoped for when they gave up a gaul to land him, but he has revitalized this team. Despite a brutal early schedule, the Cubs currently stand at 9-7 with the most wins in the National League Central division. The Cubs have deprived their fans of real superstardom since they traded three away in 2021. For a team with this level of fan engagement, iconic status, and rich history, the Cubs would be foolish not to do everything in their power to make Kyle Tucker a Cub for life.