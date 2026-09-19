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Cubs’ Justin Steele Question Looms

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Steele hasn’t thrown a single pitch in the major leagues this season for the Chicago Cubs.

An injury has kept him out, but he’s back pitching now, down in the minor leagues for Triple-A Iowa.

And that has raised an obvious question: Will the Cubs call up the All-Star left-handed pitcher?

Chicago spent pretty much this whole season in need of more arms, and although they took action at the trade deadline to help that, they could still use some help out of the bullpen.

It’s just not clear at this point if they plan on allowing Steele to be that help.

Justin Steele Update

Steele pitched quite well for Iowa on Friday across two innings. He’s not stretched out enough to be a starter, but he seems like his stuff is working effectively.

This was the update on his Friday performance:

Steele’s never been a guy with huge velocity, so those numbers probably aren’t that concerning.

He has a career 3.30 ERA at the MLB level, and the 31-year old veteran knows what it’s like to pitch in big games.

A Cubs Decision

The real aspect of this that is most intriguing is that, if the Cubs planned to bring Steele into the playoffs, you’d think they’d first want him to pitch at the MLB level for at least a few outings out of the bullpen.

Leaving him down at Iowa gives off the vibe that the Cubs aren’t sure they want to use Steele in the majors this season.

The MLB regular season ends on Sunday, Sept. 27, so there’s very little time left.

For those wondering: Yes, Steele would be eligible for the postseason. The fact that he spent the season on the 60-day IL for the Cubs preserves his eligibility to pitch for that club in the playoffs if he is healthy.

Steele has made 11 career MLB appearances out of the bullpen, so it’s not entirely foreign, and now he’s getting to learn how to throw in a short outing again as he works his way back to health.

Steele is still under contract with the Cubs for one more season after this, so they also aren’t in a position where they’ll just be moving on no matter what. Maybe they’re focused on preserving his health for next year, but for now, it’ll be interesting to see if Steele can make it back to the majors or not in 2026.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Cubs’ Justin Steele Question Looms

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