Cubs Kyle Tucker Extension Estimate Revealed

We may finally have an idea of the potential framework of a Cubs Kyle Tucker extension. The Athletics’s Tim Britton estimates that a Kyle Tucker extension would look something like 10 years and $350 million. That price tag is surely hefty as is the $35 million annual average. But this seems fair for Tucker, one of the game’s biggest superstars.

When compared to the other biggest deals in Baseball this deal would put Tucker in fourth place amongst the highest guarantees barely edging Dodgers star Mookie Betts. The only players above Tucker in terms of guaranteed cash would be Mike Trout ($360 million), Shohei Ohtani ($700 million) and Juan Soto ($765 million).

Would the Cubs cut that check?

The Cubs may balk at the price tag given their frugality in the Jed Hoyer era. While it’s too early to project what kind of season Tucker will have in 2025, he may already warrant that kind of money come the offseason.

Kyle Tucker in his career has accumulated 23 bWAR, slashed .274/.353/.516 for a .870 OPS, and has hit 125 homers. It’s clear to see why he is one of the game’s best all-around players. The Cubs understood that this offseason as they traded several good players to acquire his services. Tucker immediately fills the role of a star player in the Cubs lineup. A role they have not had for several years. But the problem is that his contract is up after this season and he’s expected to be one of the most coveted free agents in recent memory.

Kyle Tucker may be destined for Free Agency

In addition to the Cub’s cheapness, another variable in this situation is Kyle Tucker’s willingness to forego free agency. Some players, especially star players, wait their whole career to hit free agency. To waive his right to hit the open market would likely require an insane offer by the Cubs. It would have to be something so lucrative and so out of character for Jed Hoyer that Tucker simply couldn’t say no. The Cubs will have the benefit of having him in the building all year and can negotiate with him any time they like. However, I would find it highly unlikely that they can get an extension done with Tucker before free agency.

For that to happen the Cubs would need to concede 10+ years at $40+ million AAV or more. Somewhere in the ballpark of 11 years $440 million could get it done, if offered by the Cubs. Even still Tucker may want to see if any teams could match/exceed that money. We have seen in recent years teams like the Dodgers and Mets throw insane money at free agents. The Dodgers, who seem to have mastered the deferred money cheat code, and the Mets, led by an owner worth $21.3 billion, would surely be interested in Tucker’s services.

The largest contract the Chicago Cubs have ever given out was $184 million to Jason Heyward in December of 2015. To think the Cubs would more than double that mark to keep Tucker is perhaps wishful thinking. The Cubs will likely enter a bidding war they can’t win. The goal for them this season should be to get Tucker to fall so in love with being a Chicago Cub that he takes a family discount.