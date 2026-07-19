Cubs Linked To Acquiring Former Cy Young Award Winner

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to acquiring former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

The Cubs are currently in second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central with a 55-43 record, and they currently own the top Wild Card spot in the NL. With the trade deadline two weeks away, the Cubs are likely to be buyers as they look to make a lengthy playoff run, and the one thing that Chicago is targeting the most is starting pitching.

Could Ray be an option?

Cubs Linked to Robbie Ray

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Ray — a former Cy Young Award winner in the AL with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 — is an option for Chicago to acquire ahead of the trade deadline as it looks to shore up its starting pitching depth.

“If they’re going to be a serious challenger to the big boys in the National League, they’re going to need some more pitching. To be specific, a big-time starter, with San Francisco Giants No. 2 starter Robbie Ray being a perfect fit. They are expected to have Jameson Taillon return this week, and Edward Cabrera in three weeks, but they can’t afford to wait. They could use bullpen help, too, with closer Daniel Palencia sidelined until at least mid-August,” Nightengale wrote.

The 34-year-old Ray is in the final season of his five-year, $115 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. He has been solid for San Francisco, going 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for the Giants, while accumulating 1.5 bWAR.

Ray will likely be coveted by many contenders at this year’s deadline as he is one of the better starting pitchers on the trading block, but if the Cubs are willing to give up the prospects that the Giants want, then they have a chance to acquire him.

Jed Hoyer Admits Pitching is Priority

Further to Nightengale linking the Cubs to acquiring starting pitching at the deadline, Chicago president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer admitted that pitching is the team’s priority right now ahead of the playoffs.

“I think I’ve said it to you a million times: you can’t have enough pitching. You never have enough. This first half has kind of proven that. We thought we went in with real depth and we got to the end of our depth, and I had to trade for guys and pick up guys,” Hoyer said.

Nightengale wrote that the Cubs hope to acquire one starter and possibly one reliever ahead of the deadline as they try to strengthen their ballclub for the stretch run. The Cubs’ record this year proves that they are a very solid team, but there are lots of good teams in both the National League and American League this year, so Hoyer knows that his front office is going to have to make some upgrades to make a serious playoff run.

Could one of those upgrades include Ray? We’ll see, but it certainly makes a lot of sense.