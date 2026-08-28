Cubs Make Major Change to Rotation Amid Edward Cabrera Return

The Chicago Cubs have had injury concerns all season with their pitching staff.

With 10 pitchers currently on the injured list, it’s been a long season for Cubs fans. They could soon see one of their pitchers come back from the IL in a different role.

According to MLB insider Bruce Levine, right-hander Edward Cabrera will throw again on Saturday as he recovers from a blister. However, Levine adds he will return as a bullpen piece.

With so many injuries in the Cubs’ rotation, this is an interesting move. However, Cabrera has struggled on the mound this year. So, it might be a nice change of pace for him.

What Does This Mean for Chicago Cubs Pitcher Edward Cabrera?

Cabrera has had a rough season, to say the least. In just 15 starts, Cabrera has a 5.68 ERA in 76 innings with a paltry 67 strikeouts and 32 walks. This would be his worst season by bWAR (-1.3) in his career.

In his last seven starts, he has an 8.49 ERA, averaging a little more than four innings per start. Walks have always been an issue for Cabrera, but his walk rate at 9.7% is way too high.

To make matters worse, it’s not as if he’s getting unlucky. According to Baseball Savant, his xERA is 5.07, in the 12th percentile. His curveball and changeup that were so effective in 2025 have regressed, making his numbers worse.

The Miami Marlins signed Cabrera as an international free agent in 2015. He made his debut with the Marlins in 2021, but has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

His career high in starts and innings was last year. In 26 starts, he threw 137.2 innings with a 3.53 ERA. He has taken a significant step back with Chicago.

Cabrera has not pitched since August 16.

In January, Cabrera was traded to the Chicago Cubs for a package around top prospect Owen Caissie. The top prospect has played in 97 games with Miami, putting up average numbers.

Who Will Replace Cabrera?

With the struggling Cabrera in the bullpen, this opens up new possibilities for the Cubs on how to best fill remaining spots.

Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga are all guaranteed rotation spots, barring injury. However, the fifth starter spot has been up for grabs with Cabrera, Ben Brown, Justin Steele and Cade Horton injured. Jameson Taillon was in the rotation, but was recently DFA’d.

While Cabrera is coming back soon, it appears he will be a bulk reliever. So, where does that leave the rotation?

It would likely be between David Peterson and Colin Rea for that fifth spot.

Peterson was picked up by the Cubs in June. Before June with the New York Mets, Peterson had a 6.09 ERA after making the All-Star Game in 2025. However, he has done well with the Cubs, sporting a 3.93 ERA in 50.1 innings.

Meanwhile, Rea has pitched to a 4.55 ERA in 124.2 innings as a starter and long reliever. Rea has pitched in seven games out of the bullpen this season, so it wouldn’t be the end of the world to put him back in that role.

While the Cubs’ rotation has been a source of concern this season, they may finally be starting to get healthy.