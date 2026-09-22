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Chicago Cubs Manager Announces Alex Bregman Update After Gruesome Injury

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Minnesota Twins v Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman Caleb Durbin Boston Red Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 19: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring in the third inning after a triple by Nico Hoerner #2 (not pictured) against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are beginning a series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night with just six games remaining in the regular season.

One of the key storylines for the Cubs over the last 24-48 hours has been veteran infielder Alex Bregman, who left Sunday’s game after a scary injury when he fouled a ball off his face, leading to multiple facial fractures. However, his season doesn’t seem to be over, according to Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Counsell Gives Important Update on Bregman

Speaking to the media before Tuesday’s game, Counsell revealed that the Cubs do not plan on putting Bregman on the IL. As of right now, Bregman plans on playing despite the fractures to his right cheekbone.

Obviously, the swelling will have to go down a bit, along with some other precautionary measures, but Counsell didn’t rule out a return as early as this weekend for the final series of the regular season.

“I think Alex is going to be fine,” Counsell said Tuesday. “He’s planning on playing.”

“All things considered, we feel like he’s really lucky,” he added. “He had a tremendous amount of bad luck, obviously, just getting hit. But he’s got multiple fractures in his left cheek area. None of them are to the point where the doctors deem surgery necessary or needed. So he really is at a point where he can just progress as tolerated.

“He still has significant swelling in his face and his eye that needs to improve. But all things considered, he’s in a good place.”

Bregman’s 2026 Season

In his 11th MLB season and first year with the Cubs, Bregman has appeared in 153 games and, across 600 at-bats, has recorded 89 runs, 157 hits, 26 home runs, and 89 RBIs while hitting .262 with a .452 slugging percentage and a .804 OPS.

He’s been one of the Cubs’ most important players and also has more postseason experience than anybody on the roster.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Manager Announces Alex Bregman Update After Gruesome Injury

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