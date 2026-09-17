Chicago Cubs Manager Makes Honest Pete Crow-Armstrong Statement

The Chicago Cubs secured an 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night to win two out of three in the series.

It also marked another MVP moment for Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who’s all but won the award at this point after the 2026 campaign he’s put together.

Across four at-bats, Crow-Armstrong recorded three runs, two home runs, and three RBIs while drawing one walk.

Craig Counsell Makes Honest Statement on Crow-Armstrong

After Wednesday night’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell made an honest statement about his superstar player, with a message to the fanbase to truly take in what we’re witnessing from Crow-Armstrong this season.

“When he hit the second homer I said something… Alex Bregman was standing next to me, I can’t remember what I said. but you’re shaking your head in amazement sometimes. You don’t get to see this,” Counsell said postgame.

“This is what I told Alex… You don’t get to see things like this. You’ve spent your whole life in baseball and you just don’t see this happen on a baseball field. And so you’re grateful to be apart of it, You’re grateful to see things like this. And then you’r grateful that the fans get to see a season like this. They’re gonna tell there kids about it, they’re gonna tell there grandkids about seasons like this.”

During PCA’s huge game tonight, Craig Counsell and Alex Bregman took a moment to appreciate what they’ve been witnessing this season: “I said, ‘Alex, you don’t get to see things like this.’ … [The fans are] gonna tell their kids about it.” (Via: @WatchMarquee)… — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 17, 2026

Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 Season

Crow-Armstrong solidified himself as a star entering the year, so while it’s not shocking to see him playing well, it is pretty shocking to see the level at which he’s playing and has been all season long.

After Thursday night, PCA has appeared in all 153 games for the Cubs and, across 592 at-bats, has recorded 115 runs, 167 hits, 44 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases while batting .282 with an MLB-best .581 slugging percentage and .956 OPS.