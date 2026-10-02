Cubs’ Michael Busch Gets Value $5.4 Million Contract Update

The Chicago Cubs have shifted gears into the offseason.

They’d of course like to still be playing, but a futile hitting effort in the NL Wild Card Series at the San Diego Padres ended that hope.

Instead, the Cubbies have to start considering what the roster will look like for next season.

The expectation is that it’ll be different. The likes of Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Kevin Gausman and Matthew Boyd are all bound for free agency, and they aren’t guaranteed to return.

One guy who will be back is Michael Busch, the slugging first baseman.

He’s one of a dozen Cubs who are due for the salary arbitration process this offseason, which allows for some projections on what a player might earn.

And if values come in as they potentially could, Busch could work out to be a bargain.

Michael Busch Contract Projection

MLB Trade Rumors writer Matt Swartz has projected values for all the Cubs’ arbitration eligible players.

The MLBTR projection for Busch’s salary for the 2027 season comes in at $5.4 million.

At first glance, that feels like quite the good value for the Cubs.

That, in a lot of ways, is how the system is designed.

Each player that reaches the major leagues via the minor leagues has six years of club control once they reach the majors.

The first three years have a salary based on the collective bargaining agreement, and they’re considered the pre-arbitration years.