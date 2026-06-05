Pete Crow-Armstrong Sends Message to Cubs After Redeeming Walk-Off Hit

After a 13-16 month of May, the Chicago Cubs recorded their first win in June against the Athletics in walk-off fashion. The ninth inning kicked off with a double by Michael Busch to begin the Cubs four run comeback.

Dansby Swanson delivered the tying run with a single to center that scored Kevin Alcantara evening the score to 6-6. History was made for Pete Crow-Armstrong as he stepped up to the plate hitting a game-winning single and the first walk-off his career.

Earlier in the game, Crow-Armstrong hit a home run to left center to put the Cubs on the board. The outfielder’s home run and walk-off might just be enough to erase his big mistake in the top of the sixth inning.

Crow-Armstrong lost a towering fly ball in centerfield that turned into an inside a two-run inside-the-park home run for Shea Langeliers.

After the game, Crow-Armstrong spoke to the media about his performance and giving credit to his teammates.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Praises Chicago Cubs Teammates After Walk-Off Win

After a team effort win in the bottom of the ninth for the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong praises his teammates following his game-winning hit.

“We’ve stayed in the fight all year,” per Chicago reporter Chris Emma. “We’ve been fighting through these last couple weeks. This kind of stuff is exactly what we are capable of.”

Crow-Armstrong credited shortstop Dansby Swanson for his game-tying hit in the at-bat before stating that it will be good for his ‘headspace’ amid Swanson’s recent struggles at the plate.

‘It’s tough when the game’s not really going your way,” Crow-Armstrong said of Swanson. “But it’s especially tough to come up in a spot like that when that specific game isn’t going your way either.”

Crow-Armstrong made sure to give credit to all of his teammates who got involved in their rally:

“It feels good to get Seiya [Suzuki] involved in that game, him come up big. Kevin [Alcantara] ready off the bench, [Moises Ballesteros] hitting the ball hard, Busch had a really good at-bat to start the inning off…”

The Cubs look to stay in the win column against the San Francisco Giants at 1:20 P.M. CST at Wrigley Field.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Calls Inside-the-Park Error a ‘Helpless Feeling’

Despite Pete Crow-Armstrong coming up big for the Cubs in their 7-6 win against the Athletics, the 2025 Gold Glove outfielder allowed his second inside-the-park home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning.

“It’s bad enough to lose a ball like this in the lights, but to make zero effort to go and get it is insane,” White Sox reporter Courtney Finnicum said on X. “And I’m not a PCA hater, but this is a bad look.”

Moments after Crow-Armstrong delivered his game-winning knock, Cubs’ reporter Taylor McGregor asked the outfielder to describe what happened during Shea Langeliers’ inside-the-park pop-up.

“It was a helpless feeling,” Crow-Armstrong stated. “You feel like you’re the only one in the ballpark… there’s just not much you can do about it and I gotta live with it.”

Despite Crow-Armstrong’s outfielder blunder, the 24-year-old is second in the MLB in fWAr (1.6), behind Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages.

Over the last month, Crow-Armstrong has been under intense scrutiny following an altercation with a female White Sox fans, and slight hitting slump after the Cubs series against the Dodgers at the end of April.

Crow-Armstrong has since turned things around and is currently slashing .387/.441/.742 with three home runs and six RBIs in his last seven games.