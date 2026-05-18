Pete Crow-Armstrong Facing Criticism For Vulgar Language Toward White Sox Fan

The Chicago Cubs dropped the series finale against South Side rivals the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, May 17.

Edgar Quero demolished a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to hand the Cubs an 8-9 loss.

While the end of the game generated a lot of excitement, the commotion began in the bottom of the fourth. However, it was not between the two teams. It was between Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and female White Sox fan.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Yells Vulgar Language At Female White Sox Game After Missed Play in Outfield

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas, hit a double off the wall to tie the game against the Cubs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong narrowly missed the ball, smacking into the fenced wall in the right-center. While sitting on the warning track, a female White Sox fan approaches Crow-Armstrong and yells, “you suck.”

This prompted a heated altercation between Crow-Armstrong and the fan, ending in vulgar language from the 24-year-old.

A photo of Pete Crow-Armstrong exchanging words with a White Sox fan, who says she was at the game for her engagement party (via @girlfieri__) https://t.co/8FrBUEM4M6 pic.twitter.com/RZcMHOVo6M — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2026

In the video, you can clearly hear PCA saying, “You suck my f—–g d–k b—h.”

After the game Crow-Armstrong explained himself to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

“Some lady decided to start talking s–t and I felt the need to say it back,” Crow-Armstrong stated.

The woman was allegedly at the game for her engagement party before exchanging words with the MLB superstar.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell, has yet to comment on the situation, and no fines or a suspension has been issued. However, Crow-Armstrong’s interaction is a clear violation of MLB rule 4.06, “Players in uniform shall not address or mingle with spectators, nor sit in the stands before, during, or after a game.”

The Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers back at Wrigley Field on May 18 at 6:40 P.M. CST. As of right now, PCA is expected to take the field.

MLB World Reacts to Pete Crow-Armstrong Incident With White Sox Fan

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

@Jandystl: This is actually insane he said this. Not cool. What a loser. Do you guys remember when he forgot how many outs there were?

@nickyyknowsball: 2 things can be true 1. He shouldn’t let fans antagonize him like that 2. You can’t talk s–t to an athlete and then play victim when they talk s–t back.

@Nati_Sports: Homegirl said you suck and that triggered little bro? Knew I had a distaste for him for a reason.

@DanClarkSports: The over-hyped 24-year-old is on yet another ugly skid, going just 3-for-26 (.115) in his last 8 games.

In a separate tweet Clark calls PCA the “clown of the day.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong exchanging words with a female White Sox fan on her engagement party. The pair had a heated conversation. Regardless of the situation, PCA, who went hitless yet again, really needs to do better. A terrible look!

@PCHate_: @MLB TAKE DISCIPLINARY ACTION. Pete crow Armstrong of the @Cubs has CLEARLY violated the most obvious rule in the book, which is OF COURSE RULE 21. It is ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS if he is not punished accordingly!

@Austin Guy: If we’re being serious PCA should be fined or suspended for telling a fan to suck his dick. MLB rule 4.06 “Players in uniform shall not address or mingle with spectators, nor sit in the stands before, during, or after a game.” This could be possible jail time honestly.

@DodgersMemeTeam: This dude goes after people in the stands and you won’t hear shit about it If Dalton Rushing did this there would be congressional committees and calls for him to be jailed.